A biometric match is evidence, not the whole identity decision

By Steven Renwick, co-founder and CEO of Tilores

A customer takes a selfie, scans an identity document and passes the face comparison. The result can tell an organization something important: the face presented is consistent with the picture used as the reference. It cannot tell the organization whether the customer record it has found is complete, current or even the right record.

Those are different decisions. Joining them into one green tick is where the trouble starts.

Three questions behind one identity check

Consider a new account applicant whose face matches the picture on an identity document. There are at least three questions to answer. Does the person presenting the document correspond to its picture? Is the document genuine and are its stated attributes sound? Which existing records, if any, belong to that same person?

The first is a comparison. The second concerns evidence. The third is a record-linkage decision. When onboarding draws on existing records, the process needs all three. Success on one does not certify the others.

The distinction is built into the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s digital identity guidance. It separates resolution of a claimed identity, validation of evidence and attributes, and verification that the applicant is connected to that evidence. Biometric comparison is one way to support that last step. It does not validate a document by itself, and it does not settle which records in a bank’s other systems belong together.

There is a terminology trap here. NIST uses “identity resolution” for resolving a claimed identity within an identity-proofing process. In an organization’s operational systems, entity resolution or record linkage asks whether records across data systems (silos) refer to the same person. The processes can inform each other. They should not be confused.

The mistake that survives a correct match

Suppose the applicant’s document passes validation and the face comparison succeeds. The customer service system has a profile under a former surname. The fraud system holds a separate record with an old address. A compliance system has a screening result attached to a third profile. A matching service now has to decide whether these records describe one person, different people, or a case that needs human review.

A correct biometric result does not answer that question. It provides evidence about the relationship between the presented face and a particular reference. The records may still be split across internal systems. Worse, a record belonging to another person may have been attached because a name or date of birth looked close enough.

Both errors matter. A false split can hide relevant history from a fraud or compliance review, or make a customer repeat checks they have already passed. A false merge can expose one person’s information to another person’s case, contaminate a risk decision or make a correction harder to trace. The point is not that either error is inevitable. It is that biometric confidence and record-link confidence measure different things.

Statistics Canada’s record-linkage guidance describes deterministic and probabilistic ways to decide whether records refer to the same entity. A stable identifier can make a link straightforward when it is available and trustworthy. Other cases need several attributes weighed together. Some remain uncertain. No face comparison can make an outdated address, a mistyped date of birth or a wrongly merged profile disappear.

Confidence needs an object

Identity systems often display a score. Before acting on one, ask what it scores. Is it confidence in a face comparison, the authenticity of a document, the quality of an attribute, or the likelihood that two records refer to one person?

A high score in one category should not spill into another. The NIST evaluation of face-recognition technology shows why even the comparison itself needs careful interpretation: false-match and false-non-match behavior varies with the algorithm and the conditions of use. The organization must understand the threshold and the consequence of a wrong result. It must then make a separate choice about record linkage.

This is especially important when a result moves beyond onboarding. A support agent may see one customer view. A fraud analyst may see linked transactions. A compliance team may use the same resolved identity when checking sanctions, politically exposed persons and adverse media. If the system carries forward only a final “same person” label, each team inherits a decision without seeing its basis.

The useful record is more specific: which source supplied each attribute, what comparison or linkage rule ran, what confidence or exception it produced, and when the underlying information changed. The W3C provenance model provides a general way to describe the origins and transformations of data. An identity process needs the same discipline in practical form, even if it never adopts that model by name.

Make the link reviewable and reversible

There is no need to put every case in a manual queue. Clear links can be automated. The hard cases need an explicit path for review, especially where the cost of merging two people is high. A reviewer should be able to inspect the evidence for the link, not simply override an opaque score. An AI agent could also review a link against the same evidence and rules, with its reasons recorded and a route to a person when the case remains uncertain.

Keep the original records and their histories. For each link, record its source, the rule or evidence behind it, and who approved an ambiguous case. If the link proves wrong, separate the records and flag the downstream decisions for review.

Correction is not a minor housekeeping feature. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office guidance on rectification explains the right to have inaccurate personal data corrected in the relevant UK GDPR context. In an operational identity system, a correction also has to reach the teams that used the wrong link. They need to find and review the affected fraud, service or screening decisions. Otherwise, the visible profile changes while the earlier error goes unexamined.

An organization should test this with a simple question: if two records were merged incorrectly this morning, could we show who or what linked them, undo that link and identify the decisions that used it? If the answer is no, adding another biometric check will not fix the gap.

Know what the check decided

Biometrics can make identity proofing stronger. A well-run face comparison gives useful evidence about the person presenting an identity document. Evidence validation asks whether that document and its attributes can be trusted. Entity resolution asks which operational records belong to the person. Each has its own errors, thresholds and means of correction.

The aim is not to slow every identity decision. It is to make fast decisions answerable. When a customer, analyst or regulator challenges a result, the organization should be able to follow the chain from the source evidence to the comparison, the record link and any later correction. A green tick is only useful when everyone knows which question it answered.

About the author

Steven Renwick is Co-founder and CEO of Tilores, which builds entity-resolution infrastructure for organizations working with fragmented customer data. .

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | digital identity | identity proofing | Tilores