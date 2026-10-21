African Union targets digital ID, infrastructure gaps to advance single market

Government ministers from across the African Union will meet in Libreville, Gabon, from October 26 to 29 to review progress on digital identity, data governance and other priorities under the Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020–2030).

AU Ministers will also discuss opening up an integrated African digital market and establishing foundations for accessible services through digital ID, connectivity and other digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The meeting of the AU’s Specialized Technical Committee on Communication and ICT (STC-CICT) is intended to foster communication and joint policies to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation. Delegates will assess progress, identify gaps and discuss stronger coordination, monitoring and accountability, according to the AU announcement.

Filling gaps in digital connectivity could be a major opportunity for infrastructure providers, and market activity makes clear that some of the gaps in connectivity and the risk they could act as bottlenecks on Africa’s digital identity ambitions are well known.

Investors like WIOCC Group and Cybastion have recently committed hundreds of millions of dollars for digital connectivity infrastructure like data centers and fiber optic lines that can provide the physical stack behind digital identity.

Digital infrastructure industry on board

The connectivity gap was also on the agenda at September’s Hyperscalers Convergence Africa (HCA) 2026 conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Africa Finance Corporation, the Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency), GSMA, the World Bank, Data Center World, Microsoft and other organizations.

GSMA’s two-part “Beyond the Rails” report, released weeks ago, addresses the gap that has appeared in some situations between digital infrastructure and the outcomes it is supposed to deliver.

No replacement for competent public administration

An opinion piece in South Africa’s Mail & Guardian spells out the scepticism failed ID programs have engendered among many, dismissing claims that digital identity will improve social and financial inclusion as based on “the technocratic assumption that software can replace competent public administration.”

In practice, the authors write, digital identity frameworks come from meetings of state officials and corporate consultants behind closed doors, and ignore problems like connectivity gaps and high prices for data.

Without proper governance, the benefits of digital transformation accrue mostly to those who need them least, the article argues.

That risk is recognized by GSMA. The report emphasizes that DPI is an important tool for enabling digital economies and can help ensure their benefits apply broadly enough to improve social inclusion, rather than widen existing divides. With poor design or governance, however, DPI can deliver the opposite impact. Worse, AI can exacerbate the risks that come with weak DPI foundations.

To get the intended results out of the public-private partnerships needed for connectivity infrastructure to merit private-sector investment and serve government goals depends on “(c)lear rules, accessible interfaces, fair access and credible incentives.”

Beyond governance, both GSMA and the Mail & Guardian authors identify a persistent gap between infrastructure coverage and meaningful use.

ID4Africa ED Dr. Joseph Atick told Biometric Update in a recent interview that the gaps are best addressed at the level of service delivery, in part to avoid investments in infrastructure that improve coverage without giving people a way to benefit from it.

Or GSMA says, “ecosystems are not procured. They are cultivated.”

Article Topics

Africa | African Union | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | identity governance | identity infrastructure