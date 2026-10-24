Agentic authorization emerges as biometrics’ next killer use case

Biometrics is emerging as a pillar of governance for AI agents. In a moment where agents are going rogue and wreaking havoc, the need for an auditable connection between the live presence and intention of a real person and the authorization an agent is acting under has never been stronger.

Tools combining biometric liveness detection, cryptographic credentials and delegated authorization are coming to market, promising stronger accountability for AI agents operating in financial services, enterprise systems and other digital environments.

Demand boom ahead for governance tools

A good governance policy is the first ingredient in a secure mobile credential, Security Industry Association Director of Standards and Technology Cameron Walker-Miller notes in the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast. But effective governance is not in place for AI agents, Amantrue CEO Evin McMullen says, which is why we are experiencing “Black October.”

The language used to describe artificial intelligence can also influence how it is governed, a question explored in a recent Biometric Update audio essay

Socure calls this period of AI-powered attacks “World War Fraud.” In a report, the company’s head of fraud insights, Mike Cook, argues that AI is changing how people perceive committing fraud, ushering in what he calls “Fraud’s Napster Moment.”

Transmit Security has appointed Matt Thompson to be its new CEO as it embarks on a new phase focussed on agentic commerce. The company also launched Agentic Trust to allow financial institutions and merchants to interact with agents.

Seventh Sense co-founder and CTO Varun Chatterji explains how the company’s new SenseCrypt software integrates full passkey security with privacy-preserving biometrics in a paid post. The enterprise technology provides an audit trail from actions back to the authorized human, and therefore can also fill a critical role in governing AI agents.

World has released a suite of tools for biometric proof of personhood in banking and finance, which includes World ID for Agents. World co-founder and Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania suggested that a future where agents carry out most online transactions has always been central to its development.

iProov’s HAPS implementation connects the company’s biometric liveness detection with AI agent authorization through integrations with agentgateway and Cerbos.

The increasingly crowded marketplace also includes a new fingerprint biometric smartcard from Token, offering phishing-resistant MFA for human and agentic users, Proof’s newly launched x401 protocol, and Microsoft’s Project Perception for agents operating within the enterprise.

Agentic authorization is also extending beyond online transactions to industrial systems and robotics. RaonSecure is researching how decentralized identities can support delegated authorization for robots and other AI systems.

African digital identity collaborations

Digital identity initiatives also advanced in Africa this week, with developments in national service delivery, cross-border interoperability and regional infrastructure planning.

Mohamed Dubo, director general of Somalia’s Unified Public Service Delivery Center, Halmeel, explains plans to integrate the country’s national ID with its digital government platform to Biometric Update. Somalia is taking lessons on the capacity and resources it will need from neighbors Ethiopia and Kenya.

An interoperability pilot involving the national digital IDs of Benin, Ghana and Rwanda through the Smart Africa platform is coming up, though no date has been announced yet.

The question of what should drive investment in digital public infrastructure is also coming into sharper focus. In an interview with Biometric Update, ID4Africa Executive Chairman Joseph Atick argues that governments should prioritize the public services that digital identity systems are intended to support, rather than build infrastructure based primarily on projected demand.

At the eGov’A 2026 summit in Cameroon, participants called for greater investment in interoperable digital identity, payments and data exchange systems, alongside sovereign cloud infrastructure to support African digital transformation.

And ministers from African Union governments will meet next week in Gabon to discuss how to close DPI gaps as they work toward digital transformation and an integrated digital market.

Please let us know if you find any podcasts, video presentations or other content that we should share with the biometrics and digital identity community in the comments below or through social media.

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | biometrics | digital identity | identity infrastructure | week in review