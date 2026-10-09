AI agents expose the gap between identity and authority

AI is forcing identity systems to confront a new problem as authentication and identity management extend from humans to autonomous agents. Some firms are responding with new products, refocused priorities and fresh branding.

Darwinium launches two capabilities to support AI shift

California-based Darwinium has announced “a shift in its ethos,” which puts the focus squarely on agentic transformation. A release from the firm says that, to make its Intent Intelligence technology the foundation of its cyberfraud prevention platform, it has launched two new capabilities.

“Journey Transition Probability flags unusual changes in the steps leading to a login, account action or payment, whether a human, bot or AI agent is involved,” the company says. “MCP Protection extends that view to the tools AI agents use to carry out tasks.” This is in keeping with the growing industry concern over authenticating not just who has assigned an agent, but what it is actually doing once it gains access to a system.

Technically, Darwinium assesses the steps that an agent takes in connecting to external tools through the Model Context Protocol and makes risk assessments through the business’s existing content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure, which handles its website traffic.

Journey Transition Probability “compares the order and timing of actions with the customer’s typical behavior, the business’s own traffic and the type of journey underway,” flagging activity that may only reveal itself as suspicious or fraudulent in the context of the full path.

MCP Protection “connects an agent’s tool calls to the journey that led to them,” allowing businesses to verify agent credentials, monitor activity and prompt additional checks for high-risk transactions.

“An authenticated (human) customer can still be coached into sending money to a scammer,” says Michael Rodriguez, chief operating officer at Darwinium. “An authorized AI agent can start out doing exactly what a customer asked, then take an unexpected turn. Making Intent Intelligence technology central to our platform lets businesses assess what’s happening as an interaction unfolds, whether a person or an agent is taking the next step.”

Raonsecure links five AI security products into single framework

In an interview with Chosun Biz, Raonsecure CEO Lee Sun-hyung discusses the importance of deploying AI safely – and new products from the company that support that mission.

Like many, the Seoul-based company has made AI a core pillar of its strategy, and recently released five new agentic AI security tools to help facilitate growth. ONEAccess manages the identities and privileges of AI agents and robots. ONEShield blocks AI-targeted threats in real time. ONETag analyzes documents and automatically classifies security levels. ONESOAR automates security operations and threat response through natural-language commands. And ONEHacker tests AI penetration.

Per the article, Raonsecure “plans to link these products to build a security framework that spans all stages.”

In his comments, Lee emphasizes the importance of balancing tech sovereignty with international collaboration, and suggests a model that can use “Web3 technologies such as blockchain-based decentralized identity (DID) to grant AI a verifiable identity, and leave records of delegated authority and behavioral history in a way that is hard to tamper with so they can be traced.”

“If AI builds intelligence, Web3 builds trust.”

He says Raonsecure’s AI platform automates detection and response while “holistically managing the identities, privileges, and behaviors of autonomously moving AIs. In addition, Raonsecure has, on top of its existing security capabilities, experience with Web3 technologies such as blockchain and DID accumulated through the national mobile ID project.”

PlainID embraces Runtime Authorization as core of new branding

For PlainID, the shift in focus toward continuous authorization of AI agents is so clear that it demands a brand refresh. An announcement from the company says it is “unveiling a new brand identity and strategic positioning, built around one idea: Go Beyond Who Gets In.”

Having been built on the idea that cybersecurity teams had gotten good at deciding who gets in, but not at governing what happens next, PlainID is rooting its future in the belief that “static rules can’t govern modern enterprise complexity. Authentication is only the starting line: every action that follows – every database record queried, every API endpoint called, every transaction initiated, and every task executed by an AI agent – is a dynamic access decision.”

In effect, PlainID’s new brand aligns with the industry-wide trend toward looking past the gates, to make sure what’s happening inside is allowed.

Across all three approaches, the common shift is from establishing identity at the point of entry to continuously evaluating what an authenticated person or agent is authorized to do.

The announcement puts it as follows: “The question security teams have to answer is no longer just ‘Who are you?’ It’s ‘What should you be allowed to access, do, and expose right now, in this context?’ Runtime Authorization has become the core enterprise security control plane.”

Article Topics

AI agents | authentication | authorization | Darwinium | digital identity | identity security | PlainID | Raonsecure