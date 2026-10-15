AiID emerges from stealth with document authenticity verification platform

After two years in stealth, AiID has unveiled Frictionless ID, a credential intelligence platform designed to assess the authenticity of identity documents before facial matching, liveness detection and other identity verification steps.

The platform is operating at beta locations and targets two problems in document verification: counterfeit credentials incorrectly accepted as genuine and legitimate documents mistakenly rejected.

According to AiID, Frictionless ID uses a proprietary intelligence layer to assess whether a credential is authentic, rather than relying solely on how closely it matches a reference document.

In three product demonstration scenarios, AiID says its technology reclassified one genuine identity document that had failed an earlier check and two counterfeit documents that had previously passed. The company has not provided broader accuracy or false rejection rate figures.

“When a system repeatedly rejects genuine IDs, it does more than frustrate customers,” says Brandon Currul, founder and CEO of AiID.

“We built Frictionless ID to restore that confidence, with a clear objective: catch counterfeit credentials and stop unnecessarily rejecting genuine ones. Stop asking a good ID to prove it’s perfect.”

AiID plans to offer Frictionless ID through direct integrations and embedded licensing arrangements with identity verification and fraud prevention providers. The company says it has demonstrated phone-image, API and end-to-end workflows and is preparing for broader commercial availability.

AiID has also begun discussions with potential investors about a seed funding round and is pursuing integration partnerships.

Article Topics

AiiD | digital identity | document verification | startup