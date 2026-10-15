FB pixel

AiID emerges from stealth with document authenticity verification platform

Frictionless ID aims to reduce counterfeit document acceptance and false rejections of genuine credentials before biometric checks
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
AiID emerges from stealth with document authenticity verification platform
 

After two years in stealth, AiID has unveiled Frictionless ID, a credential intelligence platform designed to assess the authenticity of identity documents before facial matching, liveness detection and other identity verification steps.

The platform is operating at beta locations and targets two problems in document verification: counterfeit credentials incorrectly accepted as genuine and legitimate documents mistakenly rejected.

According to AiID, Frictionless ID uses a proprietary intelligence layer to assess whether a credential is authentic, rather than relying solely on how closely it matches a reference document.

In three product demonstration scenarios, AiID says its technology reclassified one genuine identity document that had failed an earlier check and two counterfeit documents that had previously passed. The company has not provided broader accuracy or false rejection rate figures.

“When a system repeatedly rejects genuine IDs, it does more than frustrate customers,” says Brandon Currul, founder and CEO of AiID.

“We built Frictionless ID to restore that confidence, with a clear objective: catch counterfeit credentials and stop unnecessarily rejecting genuine ones. Stop asking a good ID to prove it’s perfect.”

AiID plans to offer Frictionless ID through direct integrations and embedded licensing arrangements with identity verification and fraud prevention providers. The company says it has demonstrated phone-image, API and end-to-end workflows and is preparing for broader commercial availability.

AiID has also begun discussions with potential investors about a seed funding round and is pursuing integration partnerships.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

SITA scales up airport biometrics portfolio with Collins Aerospace deal

Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions has reached a deal to become part of SITA. The planned merger adds popular passenger processing,…

 

Prove sues KYXStart over patent infringement, alleged contract interference

Identity verification provider Prove has sued startup KYXStart in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging that former employees built a…

 

Inside DHS’s RIVR: How identity document verification is put to the test

Even under controlled conditions, identity document verification software can struggle to distinguish genuine credentials from convincing counterfeits. The U.S. Department…

 

NIST sets new accuracy threshold for entry into 1:N face recognition evaluation

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is introducing an explicit accuracy threshold for developers seeking to enter…

 

Italian bank loses $108M to AI messaging fraud, as identifAI warns of deepfake threat

Deepfake financial fraud arguably has its defining crime: the 2024 case in which an employee of Hong Kong firm Arup…

 

Florida can continue to enforce age-based restrictions on social media

Efforts to scupper Florida’s social media age assurance law appear to be floundering, with a federal appeals court panel ruling…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events