Airport biometrics move beyond traveler passport checks in UK, India

Airport biometrics are moving beyond matching travelers’ faces to their passports at an accelerating pace. UK travellers will soon be able to complete border checks on return without showing their passport, using only face biometrics at updated e-gates.

The new passport-free border checks will launch first at Birmingham and East Midlands airports in the weeks ahead, The Times reports.

Every other airport in the UK operating e-gates, meaning Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, London City, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted, are all slated to have biometrics-only border checks by early next year. The existing gates were supplied by Vision-Box prior to its acquisition by Amadeus.

The new system works by airlines submitting daily lists of passengers, whose passport photos then populate the database for the gates to check against.

Border Force Director General Phil Douglas says the change to contactless biometric gates could reduce processing times by 25 percent.

Eventually, British authorities want to extend passport-free identity verification to travelers with passports from Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the U.S., who currently use the e-gates to complete biometric checks against their passport.

The current biometric gates operate the same way as the ones that CBP has used to scan people entering and leaving the country more than a billion times. The Times notes that problems with passport placement on the scanner or with the chip embedded in the document tend to cause delays with this type of system.

Airport and airline staff in India

In India, meanwhile, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) says it will make facial recognition checks for airline and airport employees mandatory in response to the Flydubai security incident, BW People reports.

Authorities said the change could also reduce congestion in airports where staff and passengers use the same entry gates.

India also plans to introduce full-body scanners for aviation workers at eight airports to enhance security.

Authorities in India are also considering a widespread deployment of live facial recognition across the country’s airports to identify fugitives and persons of interest.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | contactless biometrics | facial recognition | India | UK