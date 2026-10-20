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Amadeus confirmed as supplier for UK contactless biometric border gates

Seamless Gates are live at East Midlands Airport, with Birmingham next and a nationwide eGate upgrade planned by early 2027
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
Amadeus confirmed as supplier for UK contactless biometric border gates
 

Amadeus has been revealed as the supplier for biometric gates that will allow travellers returning to the UK to clear border checks using a completely contactless process that skips showing a passport.

Amadeus Seamless Gates are already operating at East Midlands Airport and are scheduled for introduction at Birmingham Airport, followed by 11 other international airports. The company says every eGate covered by its long-term contract with the UK Home Office and Border Force will be upgraded by early 2027.

The rollout was reported earlier this month, when Biometric Update noted that the UK’s existing biometric eGates were supplied by Vision-Box, which Amadeus acquired in 2024.

Under the new system, returning UK passport-holders will only have to place their passport on the reader if further checks are required.

Eventually, the UK plans to extend the same contactless border control process to eligible foreign nationals.

UK Border Force Director General Phil Douglas called the upgrade “a win for travellers coming to our brilliant country. By using state‑of‑the‑art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK’s robust border security. Our digital transformation also builds on our work this summer to extend eGates to children aged eight and above, making life a little easier for families.”

Amadeus is in the midst of an aggressive push to expand its airport biometrics footprint, from its acquisition of Idemia PS to a new contract in Thailand to founding membership in the Responsible Biometrics Travel Industry Coalition launched weeks ago.

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