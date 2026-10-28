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Apple adds facial age estimation to iOS as age assurance laws spread

Selfie-based age estimation uses on-device and private cloud processing, with availability varying by jurisdiction
| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Apple adds facial age estimation to iOS as age assurance laws spread
 

Apple has introduced selfie-based facial age estimation in iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2, allowing users in supported jurisdictions to confirm they are adults before accessing certain account settings, services and age-restricted apps.

Age confirmation may be triggered when users create an account, update their device software, change certain safety settings or attempt to download apps rated 18-plus.

Apple’s facial age estimation models run both on the device and in Private Cloud Compute, with the results combined on the device. The company says selfies are deleted after processing and that users who successfully confirm they are adults will not need to repeat the check.

Apple provides instructions on taking a clear selfie for analysis and offers audio instructions through its Accessibility Options.

Users unable to get an accurate age estimation can fall back on age verification through a credit card or government-issued ID document.

Apple lists age confirmation requirements in Australia, Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the U.S. state of Texas. However, its support documentation currently lists selfie-based confirmation only in Australia, Brazil, Singapore and the UK.

Apple has been lobbying American lawmakers to strip private litigative action rights from online safety law proposals as various other states consider App Store Accountability Acts. Meanwhile companies that would otherwise be responsible for carrying out online age checks themselves, like Aylo, are welcoming device-based age assurance models like Apple’s.

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