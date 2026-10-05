Apple, Google lobby lawmakers to remove liability from draft online safety bills

A new expose shows Apple and Google engaged in “a massive effort to press state lawmakers to adopt kids’ online safety laws that would shield the tech giants from some lawsuits tied to age-verification requirements.” The report from Politico offers more proof of what regulators and age assurance advocates have known for some time: when it comes to age assurance regulations, Silicon Valley’s main goal is avoiding liability.

Here, draft legislation, internal emails and “interviews with seven people with knowledge of the effort” all show Apple and Google – which together control the bulk of the device and OS market – urging lawmakers to redraft versions of the App Store Accountability Act with alternative text that would remove the possibility of private lawsuits and assign enforcement entirely to state attorneys general.

The so-called Mobile Ecosystem Responsibility Act (MERA) dictates that “the Attorney General shall have exclusive authority to enforce,” and specifies that nothing in the bill “shall be interpreted to serve as the basis for a private right of action.”

This suggested law, and the lobbyists pitching it, followed versions of the App Store Accountability Act across Georgia, Arizona and Kansas, as Apple and Google aimed to limit accountability measures in the existing draft law.

Meta, Apple eye each other across the age assurance divide

Long rumbling through industry conversations on age assurance, the faults separating two sides of the Silicon Valley power structure are increasingly exposed. The world is trying to make the internet and its flagship spaces less risky, and no company wants to get caught in the regulatory web; the result is a standoff between social media giants on one side, and device titans on the other.

Meta and other social media companies have spent significant time and money arguing against age checks at the platform level, and in favor of the ASAA. So says Politico: “social media companies, like Meta, have been supportive of the legislation, advocates say, partly because it shifts liability around age verification to app stores rather than the platforms themselves.” Meta, beset by lawsuits and bad press, will do what it can to make age assurance someone else’s problem.

Apple and Google, meanwhile, roll out declared age range models and hold them up as evidence of their commitment to compliance. At the same time, they pester lawmakers to alter draft legislation to protect them from legal consequences.

Age assurance models at both levels face perpetual litigation machine

Whether intentional or not, the overall result is a legislative landscape in which complexity begins to look like a major obstacle to practical implementation, as states pass regulations and Big Tech meets them from both sides with lawsuits, lobbyists and lies.

Four states have enacted App Store Accountability Acts, while California has adopted a related but distinct operating-system age-assurance framework.

So far, five states have enacted versions of the App Store Accountability Act or similar legislation. Utah and Louisiana have both enacted their own spins on the law. Texas passed SB 2420, but it’s currently enforceable following a Fifth Circuit Court decision – one in a growing list of rulings that have seen the law knocked about the U.S. courts willy-nilly. Alabama’s version of the ASAA is set to take effect January 1, 2027, as is California’s AB 1043, or Digital Age Assurance Act, an app store age-adaptation framework closely related to the ASAA.

Three more states – Arizona, Georgia and Kansas – have introduced versions of the law.

The legislative architecture of the U.S. means that these states all battle for themselves in the courtroom, even when a legal framework is shared. (On a federal level, the Kids Online Safety Act, or KOSA, stalled in the Senate last week.)

And they now face the competing interests of the world’s most powerful tech companies. In this context, the path to a consistent, clear age assurance regime in the states looks long, rocky and at constant risk of ambush by a team of relentless tech lawyers.

Article Topics

age verification | App Store Accountability Act (ASA) | app store age verification | Apple | Google | Meta