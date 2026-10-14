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Apple HomePod mini 2 uses voice biometrics to personalize Siri AI

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Voice Biometrics
Apple HomePod mini 2 uses voice biometrics to personalize Siri AI
 

Apple is bringing voice biometrics into its Siri AI experience on the second-generation HomePod mini.

The speaker can differentiate up to six users and connect a request with the recognized person’s message, calendar, reminders, and music preferences.

Voice biometric recognition is not new to HomePod. Siri AI expands how these profiles can be used to access relevant information from apps such as Messages, Calendar, and Reminders.

Personal context requests require an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone or iPad paired with the speaker, and the device must have the new Siri features enabled.

Household members without a compatible personal device can still use the speaker’s general knowledge, conversational and music-discovery features.

The HomePod mini allows unrecognized guests to play music, set timers, and ask general questions.

If Siri does not match a voice to a household profile, it will ask the person to identify themselves again using voice recognition.

Personal or security-sensitive requests can also require confirmation through the user’s iPhone.

HomePod mini can state the recognized visitor when used with a compatible camera or video doorbell in Apple Home. HomeKit Secure Video performs the facial classification.

Apple added facial recognition to HomeKit Secure Video in 2020 to allow compatible cameras to identify people labeled in the Photos library or earlier visitor recordings.

The new Home Collection also adds LG cameras and a video doorbell that can work with the speaker.

Regarding biometric data processing, Apple says the audio used to set up the voice profile is synchronized across devices and encrypted end-to-end.

Siri AI may process requests locally or send them to Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure when additional computing capacity is required.

Apple says that data sent to Private Cloud Compute is neither stored nor made accessible to the company. However, Apple does not describe the voice model architecture specific to the HomePod mini 2.

Siri AI will initially support English in eight countries, including Canada, the U.S. and the UK. The first release will not be available in the European Union.

The new Siri capabilities will be released as a software update later.

HomePod mini 2 is available to preorder in the U.S. and more than 23 other markets for US$149, with availability beginning October 30.

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