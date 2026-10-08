Apple plans face and voice recognition for smart home hub

Apple is preparing a smart home hub that would use facial and voice recognition to identify household members and personalize the information shown on its display.

Bloomberg reports that the facial recognition will be less reliable than Face ID.

Users might require confirmation through an iPhone for sensitive functions, with an iPhone providing fallback authentication if the hub identifies someone incorrectly.

Apple has not announced the device or confirmed its reported October 13 launch.

Apple already uses voice and facial recognition separately for personalization in its home ecosystem.

HomePod can recognize household members through Siri and provide access to their music, messages, calls, and calendars.

Apple Home also supports facial recognition through its compatible HomeKit Secure Video cameras and doorbells.

The new hub brings both forms of recognition to a shared display that changes when someone approaches or speaks.

Apple’s plans for a facial recognition smart home hub were reported in August. The new details add voice identification, visitor mode, iPhone fallback, and low-light illumination.

The hub is expected to form part of an expanding product launch that includes new Apple TV and HomePod mini models.

Apple has also reportedly helped LG develop a separate range of products, including a video doorbell, smart deadbolt, thermostat, and security cameras.

The reports do not indicate that the hub’s facial or voice recognition will unlock the LG deadbolt. Regulatory information describes the lock authenticating an authorized device over Bluetooth and using ultra-wideband to determine its position near the door.

Apple was previously reported to be developing a doorbell capable of using Face ID to unlock a connected lock. The current reporting does not confirm that the LG doorbell is the same project.

Regarding the privacy of biometric information, the company’s existing HomeKit Secure Video architecture processes camera footage through a home hub before encrypting selected recordings for iCloud.

Apple says facial classification data in its existing HomeKit Secure Video architecture is protected with end-to-end encryption. It has not said whether the new hub will use the same architecture.

The reported design puts voice and facial recognition in the personalization layer while retaining an iPhone for stronger authentication.

Article Topics

Apple | biometric authentication | biometrics | facial recognition | smart homes | voice recognition