Arc’s Socure integration pushes identity deeper into crypto infrastructure

Socure announced on September 25 that its RiskOS platform is providing digital identity verification, fraud prevention and risk decisioning on Arc, Circle’s newly launched Layer 1 blockchain, starting with users who enter the network through Arc Onramp.

Arc Onramp allows users to buy USDC with fiat currency from inside applications built on the network. Socure’s capabilities are integrated into that flow, with RiskOS allowing developers and institutions to apply different levels of identity assurance based on the user and risk scenario.

The integration comes as Circle pushes Arc beyond conventional crypto infrastructure toward financial markets, real-time money movement and agentic economic activity. Arc went live on public mainnet on September 16 with more than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders.

In an interview with Biometric Update, Socure Head of Crypto Steve Goldstein discussed the Arc integration and a broader shift he sees across digital assets: identity verification moving from a compliance check toward an infrastructure layer supporting financial activity.

“Identity verification is becoming foundational to how financial activity moves on chain,” Goldstein says.

From onboarding to lifecycle identity

Socure and Circle began working together ahead of Arc’s launch, according to Goldstein, with the initial deployment focused on identity verification and risk controls around onboarding.

RiskOS can support ID document verification, biometric KYC and KYB, with different businesses in the Arc ecosystem able to apply different levels of verification based on their requirements and risk scenarios.

Goldstein says Circle wants to establish a minimum compliance standard while allowing individual organizations to add controls appropriate to their businesses. One might require KYC, AML and document verification, for example, while another could add bank-account verification or global watchlist checks.

“If you’re going to access an account, if you’re going to move money, if you’re going to use a stablecoin, an on-ramp, an off-ramp, identity and trust needs to be foundational to that activity,” Goldstein says.

Goldstein also identified reusable digital identity as a potential direction for the relationship. Rather than requiring consumers to repeatedly verify themselves as they interact with different services in an ecosystem, a verified identity could potentially be reused across participating providers.

Repeated verification “leads to a tremendous amount of friction, leads to abandon, and nobody’s happy,” Goldstein says. He described crypto as a particularly promising environment for reusable identity because of the speed at which the industry and its services are developing.

Data and orchestration

The Arc deployment is not Socure’s first move into crypto. Earlier this month, Binance.US selected Socure for identity verification, document and selfie verification, liveness, watchlist screening and fraud prevention. Socure says the deal brought its footprint to four of the five largest U.S. crypto exchanges.

Goldstein says that footprint also gives Socure access to digital identity and fraud intelligence across a larger network. He says Socure’s Global Graph draws on data across thousands of customers, with individuals associated with a SocureID. If a risk signal associated with an identity appears in one part of the network, he says, that intelligence can help Socure’s other customers identify risk elsewhere.

“The benefit of what we have is a global graph of data from our almost 4,000 customers,” Goldstein says. “Using that data and that knowledge from our universe of customers helps every individual customer.”

RiskOS adds an orchestration layer across those signals and Socure’s identity, fraud and compliance capabilities. The platform can combine Socure products with external data sources into workflows spanning onboarding, authentication and other risk decisions.

Goldstein contrasted that model with organizations assembling separate point products for KYC, document verification, phone verification and other functions.

“The gaps between the point solutions, that’s where mistakes happen,” he says.

He says RiskOS allows those products and their data to work through a common orchestration layer, with different workflows configured for different business units and use cases.

Crypto’s fraud problem is changing

The deeper integration comes as crypto itself matures.

Goldstein argues that some crypto businesses several years ago treated identity verification largely as a KYC requirement to check off. As digital assets move further into mainstream financial services, he sees risk and compliance becoming more fundamental to the infrastructure.

“What the traditional financial ecosystem has learned over the last 50 to 75 years is now being condensed into about an 18-month period for what crypto is now learning and adopting,” he says.

Part of that transition, Goldstein says, is being driven by compliance and risk professionals moving from traditional financial institutions and government into crypto companies, bringing experience from regulated financial services with them.

At the same time, AI and automation are changing the economics and scale of fraud.

Goldstein says fraud attempts that could once cost five figures can now cost less than 20 cents using newer tools and automation.

His broader point is that lower costs give attackers the ability to launch far more attempts.

That also exposes the limitation of treating digital identity primarily as an onboarding event. A legitimate customer can pass KYC when opening an account but have that account compromised later. The original verification does not establish whether the person subsequently accessing the account or moving funds is still the legitimate customer.

“Two years ago, everyone would always think about onboarding,” Goldstein says. “But with where fraud is today, you have to think about that entire life cycle.”

That makes real-time intelligence increasingly important. A signal identified during authentication, a transaction or elsewhere in Socure’s network can potentially influence subsequent risk decisions involving the same identity.

Trust versus privacy

Blockchain grew up around pseudonymity and decentralization, and pushing identity deeper into its infrastructure sits uneasily with that history. The tension applies to Socure’s own model too, since the Global Graph’s value depends on linking identity signals across thousands of businesses.

Goldstein argued that trust and privacy need not be mutually exclusive. Some activity, particularly among large institutions, will continue to require privacy, he says. But as banks, payment firms and other regulated organizations enter the space, the need to know who is behind a transaction grows.

He compared the moment to early ecommerce, when consumers hesitated to enter card numbers on a website until security and trust mechanisms made online purchases routine.

The question may get harder as Circle opens Arc to AI agents. Platforms will need to establish not only who is behind a transaction but whether an automated actor is authorized to make it.

For Goldstein, the answer still comes back to identity.

“With blockchain and with all the global financial organizations coming into the space, again, it comes back to trust, understanding who is on the other side of the transaction,” he says. “Having identity verification tied in at the infrastructure layer gives the assurance of who you’re actually transacting with.”

Article Topics

cryptocurrency | digital identity | identity assurance | identity orchestration | reusable digital ID | Socure