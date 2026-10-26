Armenia prepares to launch biometric IDs as EU visa reforms advance

Armenia is preparing to launch a new biometric passport and identity card system in early November, marking a major step in reforms aimed at securing visa-free travel with the European Union.

Nelly Davtyan, head of Armenia’s Migration and Citizenship Service, says the new biometric document system addresses some of the requirements under the EU-Armenia Visa Liberalization Action Plan (VLAP).

“By introducing the system for issuing new biometric passports and identity cards, we will cover only one to three actions under the visa liberalization process with the EU, but in terms of the resources required, this is the most extensive reform,” Davtyan told Armenpress.

Preparations for the system began in 2023, ahead of the EU formally presenting the Visa Liberalization Action Plan to Armenia in November 2025. Davtyan said the early start enabled Armenia to establish the necessary legal and technical infrastructure and accelerate implementation. The country passed a package of laws on identity documents earlier this year to pave the way toward visa liberalization.

The system is expected to become operational in early November. Citizens can begin pre-registering for new biometric passports and identity cards from October 31 through online platforms operated by the Migration and Citizenship Service and HayPass, the private-sector partner involved in the project.

Armenia’s new biometric ID and passport system is being delivered through a public-private partnership (PPP). HayPass, a local company established by a consortium involving French identity technology provider Idemia and A.C.I. Technology, is responsible for implementing the system, including its infrastructure and service offices. IN Groupe subsequently acquired Idemia Smart Identity, which helped establish HayPass.

The introduction of biometric identity documents forms part of a broader reform program linked to Armenia’s ambitions to achieve visa liberalization with the EU. The Visa Liberalization Action Plan, presented by the European Commission in 2025, outlines a series of technical and policy requirements covering areas including travel document security, border and migration management, public order, external relations and fundamental rights.

A key focus of the reforms is migration management, with the new biometric identification system intended to strengthen the security and integrity of travel and identity documents. Armenian authorities have set 2029 as the target date for completing the reforms required under the action plan.

Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan, who is leading negotiations with the EU on visa liberalization, has described implementation of the plan as a government priority, linking it to both democratic reforms and Armenia’s goal of securing visa-free travel for its citizens.

European officials have reportedly highlighted the project as one of the areas where Armenia has made rapid progress in implementing the visa liberalisation roadmap.

Article Topics

Armenia | biometric passport | digital ID | identity document | public-private partnerships