ASEAN moves toward interoperable digital identity with verifiable credentials

The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are among the world’s most active adopters of digital identity. Even its newest member, Timor-Leste, has a national digital identity system, though its capabilities remain limited.

Southeast Asian nations are now accelerating efforts to link those systems as they move toward verifiable credentials that can scale across borders and industries. Biometric Update spoke with Christopher Goh, founder of Valid8 Advisory and an international consultant with extensive experience in digital identity and verifiable credentials across APAC.

The next stage is interoperability: creating common “rails” that allow credentials to be trusted and reused across countries.

Thailand tests the interoperability model

According to Goh, Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner. A recent event was held in Bangkok in conjunction with the World Bank, with representatives of the European Commission, “three European countries,” Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. also in attendance, Goh tells Biometric Update.

“They’re ready to do commerce in a good way,” Goh says. “They’re also doing lots of work in post-quantum readiness, and because particularly Southeast Asia has a lot of what we call mobile farms and fraud coming out of that region, it’s really critical for them.”

Thailand’s Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has adopted open credential standards, enacted supporting legislation and built a strong PKI infrastructure. According to Goh, Thailand’s PKI infrastructure is “one of the best in ASEAN.”

Meanwhile, ASEAN members including the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia operate single sign‑on platforms but are beginning to explore verifiable credential infrastructure. Practicalities like reducing friction in cross‑border trade, enabling secure eKYC in banking, and meeting AML/CFT compliance requirements are driving this.

From identity to eligibility

Unlike traditional single sign‑on systems, which rely on government‑controlled APIs, verifiable credentials enable decentralized trust. Citizens can store credentials in digital wallets, share only the necessary information, and authenticate offline. This model also allows private‑sector participation.

“I think it’s a really good convergence of similar drivers in relation to economic reform,” Goh says. “The pressure cooker of the world outside has actually made them come together more substantively, because they are stronger together.”

Verifiable credentials also promise benefits for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of ASEAN economies, Goh argues. By allowing different assurance levels depending on the transaction, they lower barriers for small loans, remittances and local commerce.

Decentralized trust can also support sensitive sectors such as healthcare, where patients can control access to personal records, and emerging use cases such as agentic AI, where delegated authority requires distributed identity frameworks.

ASEAN’s work is developing alongside similar interoperability efforts elsewhere. Sixteen European countries, 28 U.S. states, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are piloting the same open standards, notably OpenID and mdoc. At the recent Bangkok event, ASEAN governments worked with the World Bank to draft a cross‑border roadmap for interoperability.

Goh says demonstrations showed credentials issued in one country could be verified in another within minutes using shared trust lists and open APIs, helping policymakers and engineers see how quickly interoperability can be put into practice. When officials, engineers and stakeholders are shown the possibilities, ideas and innovation can spark very quickly, the Australia-based international adviser explains.

Trust frameworks remain the hard part

The challenge now lies in aligning trust frameworks and assurance levels across jurisdictions. Countries must reconcile differences in identity proofing, authentication and binding standards. Resilience against spoofing and AI‑driven fraud meanwhile is an urgent consideration.

As ASEAN moves from identity to eligibility, meaning that verifying not just who someone is but what they are entitled to, the adoption of VCs will translate to significant developments in digital government services and regional economic integration.

It is not an easy process, however. “Often there is friction between agencies because health and education usually have the big budgets, while digital does not have much money,” according to Goh. And here, it should be noted that many economies in ASEAN are emerging ones. Goh sees Thailand’s public-private model as particularly promising and praises ETDA’s approach.

“Thailand has allowed the private sector to participate in a trustworthy way,” Goh says. “It is still growing and finding its legs, but it is really going. Banks and providers such as Grab are stepping up their assurance processes to meet certain obligations.”

“I’m seeing good signs around private-private partnership, which is very hard to achieve because businesses want services with minimum red tape, while government wants risk-based controls.

Thailand seems to have got that balance right. Thailand and Singapore are very good with government services, but government soon becomes the bottleneck. If they want to achieve whole-of-economic reform, not just government services, the private sector has to play. That’s why I think the dark horse is Thailand.”

Goh highlighted that one of the biggest hurdles to progress is the persistence of proprietary systems. Vendors continue to push closed solutions, and governments often adopt them without realizing that open standards exist. At the event in Bangkok, more than half of the participating countries admitted they were unaware of these open technologies, Goh claims.

Yet once introduced, they were able to build their own credential within a day, and cross‑country wallet interoperability tests could be run almost immediately. This, he said, demonstrates the power of adopting common standards and open‑source tools, which allow engineers to deliver pilots for policymakers in a matter of weeks.

These frameworks must reconcile different assurance levels, identity proofing methods and authentication controls. International standards such as NIST SP‑800‑63 provide guidance, but countries must still align their models closely enough to support mutual recognition.

This is particularly important for financial services where AML, CFT, eKYC and customer due diligence requirements each carry distinct trust levels. Achieving equivalence across these domains is essential for governments and private industry to operate securely and seamlessly.

Open standards meet economic use cases

Remittances illustrate the potential economic value of interoperable credentials. Workers sending money home could use VCs to prove identity and transact through common wallets, potentially reducing costs where AML or CFT requirements otherwise push users toward more expensive services.

For small and micro businesses, credentials allow people to verify identity through their relationships without putting government in the middle, Goh argues. “Otherwise government becomes the bottleneck for innovation and trust, and organizations must wait for APIs,” he continues.

“With device-to-device trust and biometric matching, businesses can verify one another in local marketplaces, reduce fraud, confirm that wholesalers are legitimate, track delivery, and move payments in real time.”

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital identity | interoperability | public-private partnerships | Southeast Asia | Valid8 | verifiable credentials