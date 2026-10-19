Australia could make eSafety a committee to handle enforcement for Duty of Care bill

Australia is considering expanding its eSafety Commissioner role into a committee or commission model, to manage a sharp rise in complaints about online abuse and a projected increase in work if the Digital Duty of Care bill passes, according to InnovationAus.

Communications Minister Anika Wells is weighing a 2024 review recommending that the eSafety Commissioner’s role be shared by an up to nine-person committee, as is the case for other government offices such as the Office of Information Commission (OAIC).

As Australia’s Digital Duty of Care bill moves toward law, Wells is anticipating a higher workload for the digital regulator. Outgoing eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has shouldered the bulk of the load in implementing and enforcing Australia’s precedent-setting online safety laws, and her replacement could surely use some help as the office’s duties expand in tandem with regulation and enforcement becomes more punitive.

In particular, the sharing of enforcement duties could limit opportunities to target individuals.

The bill would put the eSafety Commissioner in charge of ensuring online companies adhere to minimum safety standards and protect Australians from harm, and penalizing platforms that expose minors to content that promotes crime, eating disorders or violence against women. In her role, Inman Grant has faced personal attacks from the likes of Elon Musk and U.S. congressman Jim Jordan.

Wells says she may even consider letting private individuals sue a would-be-future Online Safety Commissioner. “Our eSafety commissioner does a marvelous job at enforcement and compliance, but it’s a huge burden and private right of action allows people to share that burden.”

The 2024 statutory review of the Online Safety Act 2021 recommends establishing an online safety commission, noting the advantage in giving more members greater involvement in making significant decisions, “allowing them to leverage from their substantial experience, while also continuing to develop their expertise on online safety matters.” It also raises the notion of making an online safety entity its own standalone regulatory agency.

The Digital Duty of Care bill was introduced to Australia’s parliament last week, and has been referred to a Senate inquiry that will report back on November 20.

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Australia | Australia age verification | eSafety Commissioner | legislation | regulation