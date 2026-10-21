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Australia prepares legal action against social media platforms over age checks

Government gathers evidence of potential violations as pressure grows on platforms to enforce minimum age requirements
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Australia prepares legal action against social media platforms over age checks
 

Australia is making good on its promises to enforce online safety laws as it prepares legal action against major social media platforms for alleged non-compliance with the Social Media Minimum Age (SMMA) act.

Per a report from Bloomberg, Communications Minister Anika Wells has identified Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube as potential targets. The eSafety Commissioner is using expanded investigative powers to gather evidence of noncompliance.

Australia’s law requires covered platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent children under 16 from maintaining accounts, but does not prescribe a single age verification method.

Wells says new investigative powers given to the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, are being leveraged to gather evidence to make a case.

The communications minister may find herself taking the torch from Inman Grant in leading Australia’s online safety campaign, with the latter suggesting she may vacate the eSafety Commissioner’s role in early 2027 after a decade-long run. The role itself is also being reconsidered, and may be transitioned to a committee model as online safety enforcement duties expand.

Wells has been a vocal champion of the social media law and online safety in general, and continues to call out social media firms for ignoring Australia’s law. “The law is not failing – platforms are failing to comply with the law,” she says. “We won’t flinch at holding tech companies to account.”

Wells has supported the Digital Duty of Care bill, and has been busy building a coalition of countries to put pressure on Big Tech to fall in line with regulations that have spread globally. She has reportedly held talks with officials in Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden and the UK.

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