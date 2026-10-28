Australia presses US for biometric validation model that could keep fingerprints at home

Australia is pressing the U.S. to accept an identity validation model that could allow U.S. border authorities to screen travelers against Australian government records without Australia directly transferring the underlying biometric templates.

The negotiations, disclosed Tuesday during an Australian Senate hearing, are more advanced than previously known.

Australian officials said they held talks with U.S. counterparts in August and October and that Washington is considering an Australian proposal under which U.S.-supplied identity information could be checked against Australian records rather than Australia simply providing biometric information.

Documents show the two governments may already have much of the legal and technical machinery needed to do it.

An existing U.S.-Australia information sharing framework permits the countries to add new identifiers to the automated system used to query immigration biometric records by mutual written consent.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says its Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) can support searches of partner-country databases using certain biographic identifiers instead of fingerprints.

Together, the documents suggest the current negotiations may center on what information triggers an Australian search, which records are searched, and what Australia sends back when it finds a match.

Australian officials told the Senate that the U.S. had indicated Australia could either provide biometric information or confirm that information supplied by Washington was correct. Australia prefers the latter, InnovationAus reported.

The talks concern DHS’s Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP), a requirement the U.S. added in 2022 for countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The European Commission describes EBSP as a condition for admission to and continued participation in the program.

DHS privacy documents already contemplate an EBSP model in which fingerprints do not initiate every search.

Because ESTA does not collect fingerprints, DHS says a national identification number that is linked to biometrics in a partner country can serve as a “biometrically anchored” identifier for an automated query.

A successful query can return identity and travel-document information, nationality, known convictions and arrests for serious crimes, and immigration status under the applicable bilateral arrangement.

Australia and the U.S. already operate an automated biometric exchange.

Australian Home Affairs records show that the Migration Five (M5) network uses the Secure Real-Time Platform (SRTP) for automated fingerprint exchanges with the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand.

Current Australian procedures say the initial M5 search is fingerprint-based and that a match can return biographic information, a facial image and additional document and biometric-encounter data.

But the bilateral operating framework is more flexible than the current fingerprint workflow.

An Australian-released arrangement states that the countries initially intend to use fingerprints as the identifier in a query, but that “additional Identifiers may be added with the mutual, written consent of the participants.”

It separately provides for information to be returned after a successful match.

That distinction is central to the current talks. Australia could potentially authorize another identifier to initiate an EBSP query while continuing to perform any biometric comparison inside Australian systems.

The unanswered question is what would then cross back to the U.S. A simple identity confirmation would be substantially different from a response containing biographic data, criminal information, immigration history, facial images, or other records.

Existing M5 procedures already demonstrate that the information returned after a match can extend well beyond a yes-or-no response. Australian records say the specific fields returned by each M5 country are negotiated according to what information is available and considered appropriate to share.

The existing architecture rests on the 2014 Agreement between the Government of Australia and the Government of the United States of America for the Sharing of Visa and Immigration Information. The treaty provides for implementing arrangements governing the information exchanged, operational procedures and safeguards.

When Australia’s Joint Standing Committee on Treaties examined the agreement, the implementing arrangements were treated as the mechanisms for operationalizing the treaty rather than as new treaties in their own right.

That creates a potentially important pathway for EBSP.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says amendments to treaties are treaty actions subject to Australia’s treaty-making procedures, although minor treaty actions can receive streamlined scrutiny.

Instruments of less-than-treaty status, by contrast, are not legally binding under international law and are not subject to the treaty-making process.

It therefore remains possible that Australia and the U.S. could implement significant EBSP operational changes through a nonbinding implementing arrangement under the existing treaty without negotiating another treaty requiring full parliamentary treaty review.

Whether the governments intend to do that has not been disclosed.

The December 31 U.S. deadline adds urgency. The European Commission says EBSP agreements are expected to be concluded by then and that DHS will afterward assess each country’s compliance during evaluations for initial and continued participation in the VWP.

Australian officials said this week, however, that Washington had indicated it would consider countries individually after the deadline and viewed Australia’s ongoing negotiations favorably.

The European Union provides a useful current comparison, but its framework with Washington is not yet final.

EU-U.S. negotiations over the framework were completed on July 23. On September 10, the European Commission proposed Council decisions authorizing its signing and provisional application and its eventual conclusion.

The proposed framework separates automated identity verification from subsequent information exchange. The Commission says automated exchanges would initially provide information necessary to identify a person, while additional information could be requested separately with human oversight.

Individual EU member states would negotiate bilateral agreements specifying the national information systems and technical details involved. That makes the details of Australia’s proposal particularly important.

It remains unclear whether U.S. authorities would send Australia fingerprints, passport information, another national identifier, or some combination.

It’s also unclear which Australian databases would be searched; whether biometric matching would occur entirely inside Australia; and whether a successful match would return only identity confirmation or a larger package of criminal, immigration and biometric-associated information.

Article Topics

Australia | biometric data | biometric matching | border security | cross-border data sharing | Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP) | United States