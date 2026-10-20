Authentication friction disrupts frontline work, drives security workarounds

Authentication difficulties are disrupting frontline operations and encouraging employees to work around security controls, according to a survey of 700 IT and security decision-makers by Imprivata and the FIDO Alliance.

The report, Frontline Friction: The State of Authentication for Frontline Workers, found that 34 percent of respondents reported authentication problems causing delays in patient care, production, deliveries or other frontline activities. The figure rose to 40 percent in healthcare.

Authentication-related friction arose from delays including switching users on shared devices, password resets and account lockouts. Respondents also pointed to connectivity failures and repeated multi-factor authentication prompts.

Ninety-five percent of surveyed organizations reported observing authentication-related security workarounds, including employees remaining logged in, sharing credentials or attempting to bypass multi-factor authentication.

“When security controls don’t match the way people work, they unintentionally create incentives to bypass them,” says Joel Burleson-Davis, chief technology and security officer at Imprivata. “We should be using modern identity and access approaches to remove workflow friction while strengthening our confidence that only appropriate access is getting through to critical systems.”

Only 40 percent of respondents said they were very confident that frontline system access could be attributed to the correct individual. Organizations estimated that affected frontline workers experience an average of 11 authentication interruptions and lose approximately 2.5 hours of working time each month. The report estimates that a typical organization with around 2,800 frontline workers loses approximately 32,400 working hours annually to authentication friction.

AI impersonation concerns and slow passwordless adoption

The survey suggests growing concerns about identity-related threats. Fifty-seven percent of respondents reported a confirmed or suspected case of AI-assisted or deepfake employee impersonation within the previous 12 months, while 23 percent said they had confirmed such an incident.

Separately, 62 percent reported confirmed or suspected unauthorized account recovery, password reset or account unlock attempts, and 60 percent reported social engineering attacks targeting service desk teams. Nearly half of organizations, 48 percent, said they were very or extremely concerned about AI-enabled impersonation, matching the concern reported for conventional social engineering attacks.

The findings indicate growing interest in passwordless authentication as a means of reducing friction while maintaining security. Among organizations using passkeys without passwords, 38 percent reported faster access, 36 percent cited improved productivity and 33 percent reported better visibility into who was accessing systems. Overall, 99 percent of organizations using passwordless methods reported at least one benefit.

However, adoption remains limited. According to the report, 67 percent of organizations continue to rely on password-based approaches or use inconsistent authentication methods, while only five percent described their frontline authentication environment as fully passwordless.

Although 28 percent reported using passkeys or FIDO credentials, only 15 percent said they used them without a traditional password, meaning many organizations continue to combine newer authentication technologies with legacy password-based systems.

The full Imprivata and FIDO Alliance report can be found here.

Article Topics

authentication | cybersecurity | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | identity access management (IAM) | Imprivata | passwordless authentication