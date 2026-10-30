Aware cuts Q3 losses despite revenue decline as recurring biometrics revenue grows

Revenue fell 14 percent for Aware in the third quarter of 2026 compared to a year earlier, but recurring revenue rose and the company cut its operating loss as cost reductions delivered savings.

Aware reported $4.4 million in Q3 revenue, down from $5.1 million a year earlier. Recurring revenue rose to approximately $4 million from $3.6 million, while the operating loss narrowed to $0.9 million from $1.3 million.

Operating expenses fell to $5.4 million from $6.4 million, reflecting cost reductions expected to generate approximately $4 million in annualized savings.

CEO Ajay Amlani says the company made progress in important areas, highlighting a government customer’s selection of Aware’s Intelligent Liveness biometric capabilities during the quarter, but also that “improving revenue consistency remains a priority.”

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Aware | biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks