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Aylo backs Apple’s device-based age assurance model in Australia

Porn company urges other nations to adopt model, as Ofcom investigates whether it meets UK requirements
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Aylo backs Apple’s device-based age assurance model in Australia
 

Ponography streaming giant Aylo has released a statement welcoming age-verified Australian iOS users back to its flagship site, Pornhub, and reasserting its support for device-based age assurance.

Attributed to Alex Kekesi, VP of brand and community for Aylo, the statement lauds Apple’s recent move in Australia to enable child safety features automatically for users who have not verified their age, “making every phone or tablet kid-safe as a starting point.”

“For years, Aylo has advocated for device-based age verification as the most effective and privacy-protecting approach to help prevent minors from accessing age-inappropriate content online,” it says. “In our view, Apple’s Australian device-level age verification update offers one of the strongest and hardest to circumvent protections currently available for helping prevent minors from accessing age-inappropriate content.”

The endorsement comes as no surprise: Aylo has fought hard against platform-level age checks, which have cratered traffic to its porn sites in markets where they have been applied. Like most players in the age assurance arena, they do not wish to be burdened with the responsibility for making sure users are old enough, nor with the attendant liability.

As such, while it publicly gives Apple kudos for protecting minors “without requiring adults to surrender unnecessary personal information to multiple apps and websites,” and says the system also fixes the problem of circumvention using VPNs, its main reason for support is that Apple’s model effectively removes the age assurance problem from its file.

“With these recent announcements Apple is demonstrating they already have the available technology to verify age and the integrated security to access the device,” the company says. “This is the best and most appropriate place to integrate controls on age restricted material.”

“The technology exists. A precedent exists. The responsibility now lies with Apple and platforms, like ours, to pursue solutions that truly protect children across the entire internet.”

Aylo finishes by urging lawmakers globally to adopt the device-based model, and for Google and Microsoft to implement the same solution.

Somewhat ironically, Aylo also shouts-out the UK, where Pornhub is open exclusively to iOS users who have verified their age – and where regulator Ofcom is investigating whether the system qualifies as “highly effective age assurance” as required by the Online Safety Act.

Likewise, the Age Verification Providers’ Association (AVPA) has argued that the model “does not clearly achieve compliance,” because device-level checks do not confirm that the user of the device is the individual whose age has been confirmed.

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