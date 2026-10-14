Bangladesh plans unified digital business ID to cut startup time to 14 days

Bangladesh wants to establish a unified digital identity framework for businesses as it aims to reduce the time needed to start a company. The initiative would create a unique business ID, which would serve as a single digital identifier for businesses across government agencies. This would cut startup time from nearly a year to just 14 days.

Jointly led by the Ministry of Commerce and Invest Bangladesh, the proposed system would have entrepreneurs applying for licences, clearances and approvals via a centralized digital platform rather than navigating multiple standalone processes.

Currently, businesses must obtain a range of documents and approvals after company registration. It’s a process that requires trade licences, Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), bank accounts and, depending on the sector, fire safety and environmental clearances.

Many of these approvals are also required before companies can obtain an Import Registration Certificate (IRC) and open letters of credit (LCs) to import machinery or raw materials. According to government officials and business representatives, the process can take between 180 and 355 days, despite company registration itself being relatively straightforward.

The proposed unique business ID would function as a persistent digital identity, allowing entrepreneurs to submit information once and share it across multiple government agencies, according to The Business Standard.

Documents provided during registration would remain linked to the business identity and could be accessed by authorized authorities when needed. The digital platform would provide tracking capabilities, according to officials, giving businesses the ability to monitor the status of approvals and identify outstanding requirements and where applications may be delayed.

Invest Bangladesh member Nahian Rahman Rochi said the reform aims to streamline administrative processes without removing compliance requirements. Instead, some approvals currently required before a business can begin operations may be completed in parallel or shifted to later stages of the business lifecycle.

Officials said initial outcomes from the reform program could be delivered within the coming month, with major components expected to be implemented over the next six to seven months and the full system operational within approximately one year.

Bangladesh is building on earlier efforts to develop unified business identification systems. In 2021, the Ministry of Commerce proposed bringing all business entities under a Unique Business Identification framework, although the plan did not advance. A Digital Business Identification Number (DBID) was subsequently introduced in 2022 for e-commerce businesses. A single business identification number could eventually replace multiple existing identifiers, in Bangladesh, enabling businesses to conduct activities such as banking, importing, exporting and digital transactions using one recognized credential.

Alongside the introduction of the unique business ID, the government is working to digitize company registration, connect agencies such as fire and environmental authorities to the central platform, and simplify licensing procedures.

Previously, the Bangladeshi government rolled out a Unique Business Identity (UBI) under a Central Complaint Management System (CCMS) to tackle the tide of fraud and consumer complaints. The UBI was integrated with digital ID for ecommerce companies.

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Bangladesh | digital company ID | digital ID | KYB