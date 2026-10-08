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BEL, GoSuraksha partner on sovereign digital identity platform

Indian firms plan to combine BEL hardware with DigiSuraksha facial biometrics and encrypted QR credentials for government use
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
BEL, GoSuraksha partner on sovereign digital identity platform
 

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with GoSuraksha Infotech to jointly develop a secure digital identity solution for government and public sector customers.

The agreement, signed October 1 in Bengaluru, will use GoSuraksha’s DigiSuraksha platform, which creates encrypted QR-based identity credentials linked to facial biometrics.

The companies plan to port the DigiSuraksha application to computing devices manufactured by BEL and jointly market the integrated system to public-sector organizations.

GoSuraksha says DigiSuraksha is designed to provide tamper-resistant digital identity credentials by encoding a user’s biometric template in an encrypted QR code.

The companies position the project as supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening domestic technology capabilities, data privacy and sovereign digital infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by Anoop Kumar Rai of BEL and Nikhil Kothary of GoSuraksha Infotech.

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