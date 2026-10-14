Benin moves biometric national ID card renewals online

Benin’s National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) has introduced online renewal of national biometric identity cards, allowing citizens to submit applications through its digital services platform.

Announced on September 16 during International Identity Day celebrations, the service operates around the clock and allows applicants to track their requests online. Applications still require manual validation, and completed cards must generally be collected in person.

The national biometric identity card costs FCFA 6,000 (approximately US$10) and is valid for five years. It is mandatory for citizens aged 18 and older, while minors may obtain one at the request of a parent or guardian.

The renewal service builds on Benin’s foundational identity enrollment efforts, which have reportedly reached nearly 99 percent of the population.

Benin is among seven West African countries to have operationalized the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card, with regional authorities targeting December for broader mutual recognition at borders.

The initiative also reflects a wider trend toward digital ID services. Morocco moved its national ID card renewal process online in June, while other African countries are introducing digital application and pre-enrollment services.

Benin is also expanding access to foundational identification through its World Bank-supported digital ID programme, which connects citizens to education, financial services and government assistance.

Article Topics

Benin | biometrics | National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) | national ID