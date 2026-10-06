Bermuda explores digital ID, begins supplier qualification process

Bermuda’s Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, has announced that the government is preparing the ground for the potential development of a digital identity framework that could streamline public and private sector service delivery.

Hayward made the announcement on October 2 while speaking to the House of Assembly. He said efforts were already underway to gather information on the critical aspects necessary to assess a digital identity framework for Bermuda.

Also on October 2, the government published a procurement notice setting out a Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ), with an issue date of October 5 and a submission deadline of November 27. The notice outlines a single-provider public-private partnership (PPP) model under which a future supplier would design, implement, operate and maintain the digital ID ecosystem, while the government would retain responsibility for policy, governance and regulatory oversight.

The government clarified that the RFSQ is not intended to select a vendor or commence implementation, but to identify organizations with relevant experience and help assess the legal, technical, operational and governance considerations associated with digital identity solutions.

Hayward emphasized that a digital ID could complement Bermuda’s ongoing efforts to modernize public services and make access easier, more convenient and secure. He said trusted digital credentials could reduce the need for residents to repeatedly provide identity documents to different organizations.

The minister added that residents, businesses and other stakeholders would have opportunities to provide input as the exploratory process progresses, helping inform any future decisions on digital identity.

A governance guide from Co-Develop and Caribou emphasizes early consultation and multistakeholder governance when planning digital public infrastructure initiatives.

“The objective is not simply to digitise existing processes. Rather, it is to explore whether identity verification can be made more secure, more convenient, and more efficient while ensuring that individuals retain confidence in how their personal information is managed,” Hayward told lawmakers.

Bermuda’s exploration also comes amid a wider push across the Caribbean and other island jurisdictions to build interoperable digital identity and digital public infrastructure, including recent regional coordination efforts and Tobago’s rollout of a subnational digital ID for public service access.

Bermuda’s exploration of digital identity follows earlier efforts to establish a regulatory framework for digital ID service providers. Two consultation papers were released for public comment as part of that work.

Article Topics

Bermuda | biometrics | digital ID | government services | public-private partnerships | reusable digital ID