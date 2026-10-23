Bermuda weighs digital ID options as supplier deadline approaches

A question period for companies interested in delivering Bermuda’s national digital identity system closes today, as the island nation explores whether or not a digital identity framework could provide “meaningful benefits” for the island, according to a report from the Royal Gazette.

Interested parties now have a month to consider the government’s responses and develop an approach before the November 27 submission deadline.

Bermuda’s digital ID plan is a work in progress. The government says that it will be voluntary for citizens, that it seeks a single-provider public-private partnership model and that “different technologies may be considered as part of the assessment of available solutions.”

“No decision has been made to adopt biometric identification, physical credentials containing readable chips, or any particular credential format.”

Further assessment required

The question period is intended to improve the government’s understanding of relevant technologies, safeguards, legal requirements, operating arrangements and commercial models.

In its responses, the government identifies immigration work permit processes as a possible first use case. Any expansion beyond that would “require further assessment.”

The government has not settled on a particular identity-proofing method, assurance level, credential format, trust framework or digital wallet model. Nor has it finalized the governance, regulatory and operating arrangements, or selected a commercial model.

Questions about the legal status, ownership and custodianship of digital identity credentials also remain unresolved. The government says the relationship between any future credential and Bermuda’s existing legislative framework will need to be examined as the policy and technical model develops.

Any approach would require “careful consideration of necessity, proportionality, privacy, security, accessibility, data retention and applicable legal requirements.”

The government also says a future system would need to be appropriate for Bermuda, proportionate to the service being accessed and accessible to people who lack particular documents, devices or technologies.

Rubric for scoring submissions leans on experience, ‘local benefits’

To determine which submissions qualify, the government is scoring companies out of 100. Relevant experience and capability counts for 25 percent, and has a minimum threshold of 15 percent. The technical and architectural solution is worth 10 per cent, with a minimum threshold of six. The same proportion and minimum apply to security, privacy and fraud management. Delivery approach and implementation plan, and stakeholder engagement, adoption and reporting are each worth 10 percent. Legal and regulatory readiness is worth five.

Local benefits carry a substantial 30 percent weighting, which is “intended to help the government understand the ownership and management structure of bidding organisations, the opportunities they may create for Bermudians and how they propose to engage with specified businesses.”

“The local benefits weighting is intended to encourage meaningful economic participation in Bermuda and maximise the value delivered through public procurement,” the ministry says, noting it is not unique to this procurement. “It is not designed to exclude or discourage qualified international providers from responding and the government welcomes submissions from organizations with relevant experience and expertise.”

Bermuda’s deliberations come as other Caribbean jurisdictions advance digital identity initiatives. Saint Lucia is developing a regulatory sandbox to test digital identity and payment applications under its DigiGov program, building on a national authentication framework launched earlier this year. The effort is part of a broader regional push to establish practical uses for digital identity and support adoption.

Article Topics

Bermuda | Caribbean | digital government | digital ID | procurement | public-private partnerships