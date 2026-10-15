Beyond passwordless: SenseCrypt IdP brings passkeys and privacy-preserving biometrics together

Every change made to customer accounts by an organization’s support agents now relies on getting a trustworthy answer to a tricky question: how does the business know the person who called in is the real owner of the account? The caller may know the account details. They may sound convincing. And still, they may be carrying out a fraud attack.

Seventh Sense developed the SenseCrypt Identity Provider (IdP) anchored by their zero-knowledge biometric technology, to provide the trustworthy answers about identity that enterprises need. The platform combines live-face verification with device-backed post-quantum cryptographic proof without retaining their face images, secrets or reusable biometric templates. As a result, SenseCrypt not only replaces any password with a face scan. It provides the evidence applications need to trust that the enrolled user is carrying out the action.

Passkeys have strengthened credential security; SenseCrypt is the platform that adds explicit verification, based on an innovative biometric architecture, that the user is who they say they are. This assurance adds protection against breaches, malicious resets and helpdesk impersonation to the phishing-resistance of passkeys.

Providing a reliable and trustworthy answer to the big enterprise identity question takes more than a biometric SDK and more than passkeys enhancement.

The way to answer the enterprise identity question is by combining device-bound authenticators like passkeys with privacy-preserving biometrics, Seventh Sense Co-founder and CTO Varun Chatterji tells Biometric Update in an interview.

SenseCrypt changes the authentication equation

SenseCrypt’s central innovation is in connecting the verification of the live user with cryptographic proof through its core PKI technology.

An on-device biometric process recovers a sealed random verifier, and the server checks a signed cryptographic response instead of a stored face template. A new token is generated with each use and login to ensure biometric accuracy over time as the user ages.

SenseCrypt’s face tokens are revocable and renewable credentials, refreshed with each sign-in. By avoiding the retention of face images or reusable biometric templates, this approach reduces the security and privacy risks associated with storing biometric data. A crucial distinction is that SenseCrypt does not verify users by matching their faces against stored biometric templates.

Instead, Seventh Sense uses cryptographic methods, similar to those used to verify digital signatures, to authenticate users. This replaces conventional verification processes that rely on storing or transmitting biometric data, resulting in stronger security and privacy protection. SenseCrypt generates keys only when needed and does not retain them between uses. These ephemeral keys are separate from the device-bound passkeys, which remain stored on the user’s enrolled phone. The company is continually strengthening its technology portfolio, with the recent U.S. patent of privacy protection for chat applications based on biometrically derived PKI.

A major step forward for FIDO in the enterprise

“Passkeys are among the best things to ever happen to the identity industry,” Chatterji says, “but they get scattered and fragmented across different devices and they don’t have proof of the person. Adding the face is a major step forward in the biometrics sphere.”

SenseCrypt combines a WebAuthn assertion with a separate signed result from live-face verification. The device remains a trust anchor; SenseCrypt adds verification of the person using it. Once their phone is enrolled, users can authenticate using it at supported shared workstations without copying the passkey to each machine.

This means the enterprise gets full passkey security (“not ‘passkey-like’ security,” Chatterji emphasizes), including on shared desktops, but utilizing a credential stored only on the user’s enrolled phone, which also verifies the user’s face locally.

SenseCrypt avoids syncing passkeys, so enterprises get assurance that they are not exposed in a personal iCloud or Google Cloud account.

“The token is signed by the device-bound key, which cannot be used for signing unless the OS is authentic,” Chatterji explains. “Even if the app was tampered with, the app signature would mismatch and the server would reject. It really takes the best of the mobile security world and brings it to a simple, usable flow for workforce and high-security customer identity and access management.”

The company says supported workflows can combine biometrics, PINs, attestation signals and other factors in a flexible authentication flow.

That security extends all the way to post-quantum computing, as SenseCrypt provides greater than 256 bits of residual entropy. “Even under quantum assumptions it is not possible to break it,” Chatterji says. “Under quantum assumptions you can assume it goes down to 128 bits; but 128 bits is still not tractable.”

During the process of binding the FIDO2 Roaming Authenticator to the device, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is used to establish a tunnel between the phone and the browser. Origin binding protects against the reuse of passkeys across websites, and the short effective range of BLE acts as a proximity factor, making it unphishable, Chatterji explains.

In a helpdesk scenario like the one above, the agent requests the user complete authentication to make a sensitive change to their account. The user verifies on the phone, which they have previously enrolled on, and the agent receives the authentication result.

Capabilities and security considerations

SenseCrypt’s underlying technology supports authenticate-anywhere without a hardware trust anchor such as an enrolled phone. However, Chatterji cautions: “On an unsecured device, a modified or recompiled browser can inject stream as though it were a live camera feed. This remains a real injection-attack risk that enterprises should assess carefully. For this deployment model, we recommend using only secure, locked-down terminals with controls protecting the browser and camera capture path.”

Regarding zero knowledge biometrics, he added: “Zero knowledge biometrics or privacy preserving biometrics (PPB) is an emerging area that is gaining attention and traction due to emerging privacy legislation around the world. Any organization that stores biometric templates is creating an enormous breach risk for themselves which this new category reduces significantly.”

According to him, another important development is the Open ID Foundation finalization of the Financial-grade API v2.0 (FAPI 2.0) in February 2025 and FAPI 2.0 Message Signing in September of the same year. “We are amongst the leading organizations that have received OpenID Foundation certification for the FAPI 2.0 Security Profile, FAPI 2.0 Message Signing and FAPI-CIBA”, he adds. FAPI 2.0 is on an adoption track with Singpass – Singapore’s national scale IdP and already adopted by Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) Information Security Recommendations, an open banking and open finance regime.

Production-ready identity protection

Seventh Sense’s unusual shareholder mix includes the governments of Singapore and Victoria, Australia, along with Singapore’s Ministry of Defense. Chatterji’s impressive background includes developing mobile security technology as co-founder and chief architect of tenCube, which was acquired by Intel/McAfee in 2010. His technology still powers McAfee Mobile Security.

Seventh Sense is gaining traction in the market, and already trusted by major enterprises and identity providers including Unico.

SenseCrypt provides a complete enterprise IdP rather than a standalone biometric SDK. Its no-code and low-code integration options use OpenID Connect, SAML 2.0 and SCIM to fit into existing identity environments, including those built around Microsoft Entra, Okta, Ping Identity, and others.

“To go from a biometric SDK to an in-production integration is a long journey,” Chatterji says.

Seventh Sense is instead positioning SenseCrypt as an identity-layer product which can be integrated in a day with minimal effort.

Chatterji says the approach is particularly suitable for organizations with shared workstations, including hospitals, factories and retailers. It can create an audit trail that shows not just that a credential was used, but that the authorized person was actually present. The company frames this as secure identity for people, machines and AI agents. Looking ahead, a comparable requirement is emerging around AI agents acting on a person’s behalf, where enterprises increasingly need to evidence which human authorized a machine to act.

The ease of integration also extends to enrolling employees; their first token can be generated from any suitable photograph the enterprise has on file, enabling employees to complete their device setup and binding at their convenience. Enterprises without employee photos on file can use a simple email or SMS-based bootstrap process.

Biometric Update went from registration to authentication in about a minute using the live demo on Seventh Sense’s website.

The company’s facial recognition algorithms have been evaluated under NIST’s FRTE since 2021, and its presentation attack detection has been independently tested by iBeta to Levels 1 and 2 based on ISO/IEC 30107-3. Seventh Sense says SenseCrypt has also been designed around the biometric information-protection principles of ISO/IEC 24745.

“Privacy-enhancing technologies are increasingly becoming the de facto way to go about biometrics,” Chatterji says.

Seventh Sense invites organizations to try out the live demo for themselves and reach out for on premises deployment.

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Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | identity access management (IAM) | passkeys | passwordless authentication | post-quantum cryptography | Seventh Sense