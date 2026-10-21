BioCatch reports rising mule activity in US, social engineering fraud in Spain

Money mule activity is increasing among U.S. mid-market financial institutions even as overall fraud sessions decline, while Spanish banks are reporting sharp increases in stolen-device fraud and social engineering scams, according to two new BioCatch reports.

The findings highlight the growing role of human behavior in financial fraud, from coordinated money movement to scams that manipulate legitimate account holders into granting access to their devices.

Mules execute ‘deliberate, coordinated cash-out strategy’

According to BioCatch’s new report on 2026 Digital Banking Fraud Trends in the U.S. Mid-Market, reported mule sessions are up 25 percent. However, the general trend is more promising.

“Fraud activity among BioCatch’s mid-market customers showed a mixed but broadly

encouraging trajectory over the reporting period,” the report says. “Overall fraud sessions declined by 11 percent between the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026, alongside a 15 percent reduction in bot activity.”

On the other hand, the rise in mule activity “points to a greater reliance on human-operated money movement, which can be more difficult for traditional fraud controls to detect.” On average, in a mule transaction, 38 percent of the total account balance is transferred.

In a release, BioCatch Director of Global Fraud Intelligence Thomas Peacock explains that “mules often switch devices to obscure their identity and past transaction history, splitting up incoming sums into a series of smaller outbound transfers to make it difficult for investigators to follow the money.”

The report includes a case study following “a single retail account at a U.S. credit union over a 40-day period.” BioCatch says the account’s activity “illustrates a deliberate, coordinated cash-out strategy, with risk scores accelerating as the operation progressed.”

It is no surprise that, as AI sucks up the majority of the fraud prevention and AML community’s attention and resources, fraudsters are learning to leverage human tools. In addition to mules, BioCatch observes a rise in social engineering scams in which victims are coached into granting a malicious third party access to their screen or device.

Stolen-device fraud surges in Spain

In Spain, financial institutions report a 150 percent spike in fraud conducted from stolen devices. A separate release from BioCatch introduces its report on 2026 Digital Banking Fraud Trends in Spain, and says “stolen device fraud allows its perpetrators to profit twice: once by draining the victim’s bank account and a second time by selling the stolen device.”

Attempted fraud sessions at Spanish banks increased by 19 percent over the last 12 months, and attempted scam sessions by 46 percent. The average value of a fraud attempt rose by 63 percent.

In keeping with the U.S. trend, social engineering scams proliferated, accounting for 43 percent of all fraud and 60 percent of fraud losses in Spain over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, bot sessions are down, further illustrating a responsive pivot to fraud that hinges on human interaction, as prevention against AI attacks improves.

That said, fraudsters are not slowing down attacks on any channel.

“In the first half of the year, our Spanish customers also reported a 35 percent increase in sessions involving malware,” says Thomas Peacock. “That spike is consistent with the local increases we’ve seen in both job and investment scams, which often direct victims to install a bogus trading app or work portal that then infects the device with a piece of malware.”

Article Topics

AML | banking | biometrics | fraud prevention | Spain | United States