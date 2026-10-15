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BioConnect triples biometric device capacity to 1,000 per server

Enterprise 5.6 expands biometric reader capacity and speeds up identity synchronization for large-scale physical access control deployments
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
BioConnect triples biometric device capacity to 1,000 per server
 

BioConnect has increased the number of biometric access control devices that its Enterprise software can manage through a single server.

BioConnect Enterprise 5.6 raises the supported limit from 300 to 1,000 biometric readers per server. The company says a deployment of 3,000 readers could therefore operate on three servers.

The platform sits between biometric readers and an organization’s existing physical access control system, managing enrollment, distributing identity information and linking biometric authentication to access permissions.

For example, a person can enroll at one location and have the enrollment synchronized with the servers and readers at other sites where access has been granted. The readers then perform facial or fingerprint authentication.

“Behind every door in a data center is data that businesses, governments and millions of people depend on. That responsibility shapes everything we build,” says Edsel Shreve, general manager at BioConnect.

Centralized enrollment across multiple locations is not new to the platform. A DataBank case study described the colocation provider replacing separate biometric databases with a shared system.

Version 5.6 increases the scale of this architecture. BioConnect has also migrated the software to a 64-bit architecture and rebuilt the synchronization engine to support larger device fleets.

“BioConnect Enterprise 5.6 means biometric access can be part of the expansion plan from day one, not something teams have to rework at every new site,” Shreve adds.

In internal testing, BioConnect says its rebuilt synchronization engine distributed identity information for 10,000 users in under 90 seconds, nearly 15 times faster than previous versions.

BioConnect has identified DataBank, Switch, and City Lifeline as customers. A few years ago, Telehouse added fingerprint and facial recognition technology to two New York facilities.

Version 5.6 is now available for download.

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