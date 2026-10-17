Biometric testing gets tougher as real-world demands grow

Biometric applications increasingly demand testing beyond the laboratory, under conditions that reflect real-world deployments, as seen in the week’s headlines on Biometric Update. Those conditions are changing as agentic AI and deepfakes introduce new challenges. Face biometrics accuracy has advanced considerably, but accuracy alone is becoming one of the easier requirements to meet.

It was a busy week in the business of identity, with an acquisition, patent disputes and signs of a shifting market. SITA’s deal for Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions continues a consolidation trend in aviation biometrics. Prove sued KYXStart over alleged patent infringement and contract interference, while Brivas filed a patent infringement suit against Match Group over its use of FaceTec liveness detection technology. Meanwhile, Socure’s third-quarter growth points to rising demand for integrated identity verification and AI-driven fraud prevention.

We’re also keeping an eye on key developments involving Verifiable Credentials and examining gaps in DPI and death registration.

Testing levels up

The race is on for QTSPs operating in Europe to complete biometric attack testing required under ETSI TS 119 461. They must have proof of standards-compliant PAD, IAD and biometric matching accuracy in hand by the end of 2026.

The metrics used to represent fairness in face biometrics are not universally agreed on, biometrics testing researcher Neily Sanon writes in a Biometric Update guest post. This creates a thorny practical problem for those trying to establish the trustworthiness of claims about biometric fairness.

Baseline accuracy has reached a sufficient point of advancement for NIST to add a new qualification to its FRTE 1:N. Facial recognition developers must now score an FNMR of 2.5 percent or lower at 0.0001 percent FMR in the FRTE 1:1 Visa-Border comparison.

Arun Vemury delved into the details of how DHS built its collection of genuine and fraudulent ID documents for its RIVR evaluation in a Microblink webinar. The test series has already yielded important lessons about the vulnerability of remote identity verification systems based on face biometrics, and it is still evolving as RIVR 2 revs up.

Janice Kephart argues in a LinkedIn post sponsored by HID that while face biometrics accuracy has leveled up, the emergence of compound threat vectors makes multimodal assurance the only way to build certainty into protections against synthetic identities and deepfake fraud.

Meanwhile the UK government continues to refine its policy for live facial recognition use by law enforcement, setting technical thresholds based on real-world testing.

VCs advance

The 11 countries that make up the ASEAN region are aligning around using Verifiable Credentials to make their national digital identities interoperable. Valid8 Advisory Founder Christopher Goh tells Biometric Update in an interview that with the technical means in place, trust frameworks are the major hurdle.

W3C has proposed the new Verifiable Credential Barcodes specification to enable ID issuers to build in real-time revocation for stronger fraud protection. The spec builds on the VC Data Model v2.0, and production testing by the California DMV started months ago.

DPI and death registration gaps

DPI gaps are best filled in response to the demands of public service delivery, rather than in anticipation of them, ID4Africa Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick tells Biometric Update. Efficient DPI development follows something like the Hebbian learning principle in the way connections are made and strengthened, he suggests.

Digital payments are just one of those services, but Gabon’s updated framework to align with regional and international payment systems fits into a wider DPI buildout that includes the necessary identity rails. Ghana’s discussions with other African countries on enabling digital payment interoperability likewise hold the promise of bringing financial incentives to building DPI connections.

Connections between health and civil registry systems are necessary for Africa to achieve its death registration goals for the new continental CRVS Decade 2026-2036. Authorities from around the continent agreed on an 80 percent target at a meeting in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

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Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | digital public infrastructure | facial recognition | week in review