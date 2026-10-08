Biometrics industry urges Congress to expand border screening, set limits on traveler profiling

The International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA) is urging Congress to expand biometric screening at U.S. land borders, fund comprehensive vehicle inspection systems, and impose enforceable restrictions on intelligence profiling as lawmakers renew pressure to complete the nation’s long-delayed biometric entry-exit system.

In a letter dated October 7 to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford and Ranking Member Jim Himes, the industry association endorsed the committee’s recent bipartisan review of post-9/11 intelligence reforms but warned that completing biometric entry-exit will require far more than additional facial recognition cameras.

The committee’s report urged U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect biometrics from foreign nationals departing through land crossings and use the information to “build profiles.”

IBIA supports completing biometric entry-exit but says the remaining technological obstacles are concentrated at vehicle crossings, where facial recognition systems can miss occupants and fail to detect people concealed inside vehicles.

The association recommends funding non-intrusive inspection systems, including low-energy scanning portals and X-ray equipment, at all land ports of entry and making those inspections mandatory.

Such systems could identify discrepancies between the number of vehicle occupants detected by scanning equipment and the faces captured by biometric cameras, triggering additional inspection.

IBIA also proposes greater cooperation with Canada and Mexico, including possible U.S. financing of upgraded Mexican border facilities.

Under one proposed reciprocal arrangement, Mexico would accommodate inspections of northbound vehicles while the U.S. would strengthen southbound screening for weapons and illicit currency.

The association argues that this could reduce costly reconstruction of U.S. ports that lack space for additional inspection equipment.

The letter also addresses the intelligence implications of the committee’s recommendation that CBP build traveler profiles.

IBIA says existing license plate recognition systems already support analysis of travel patterns, routes and anomalies. It recommends extending the multi-agency intelligence integration used in CBP’s cargo-screening systems to foreign travelers.

However, the association insists that any legislation or funding authorizing expanded profiling should include explicit restrictions.

It recommends limiting the use of intelligence to inform profiles of foreign travelers, known and suspected terrorists, and criminals, and requiring independently reviewed audit logs, selective access controls, mandatory training, and severe penalties for misuse, including surveillance used to stalk or harass individuals.

The recommendations reflect the committee’s own warning that expanded intelligence integration must not replicate the surveillance systems associated with authoritarian governments.

IBIA also questions the currency of some data underpinning the committee’s assessment of biometric entry-exit progress. The group’s letter notes that the report’s estimate that biometric air exit screening was nearly complete relied on figures showing about 80 percent implementation in July 2022.

The association recommends that lawmakers obtain updated figures from CBP before proceeding with implementation measures.

IBIA Executive Director Robert Tappan said completing the system will require coordinated federal investment, cross-border agreements, and safeguards that sustain public confidence.

The association also endorsed professionalizing open-source intelligence collection and urged greater investment in technical education and recruitment to address long-term intelligence workforce shortages.

Article Topics

biometric exit | biometrics | border security | CBP | IBIA | U.S. Government