Biometrics Institute celebrates 25 years fostering responsible deployments

The Biometrics Institute is celebrating its Silver Jubilee as the world’s foremost organization for industry discussion and guidance at the group’s upcoming Congress in London and at a dedicated event in Canberra, Australia on November 25.

Silver Jubilee Celebrations replace the Institute’s annual Showcase Australia with a half-day event of three sessions, brunch and informal conversation.

The Biometrics Institute Congress and side events will be held in London from October 20 to 22. Congress events on the 20th and 21st will examine “A History of the Future of Biometrics,” asking the big question facing the industry and considering 25 years of industry change and development.

Over its quarter-century history, the Biometrics Institute has developed and promoted resources including annual industry surveys, 23 Good Practice guides, Biometrics Explainer videos, the Biometrics Essentials educational tool and the Institute’s Three Laws of Biometrics. The Biometrics Institute community also contributed to the UN’s “Compendium of Recommended Practices for Responsible Use & Sharing of Biometrics in Counter Terrorism.”

The Biometrics Institute also released a concepts and solutions report called “Biometrics: Keeping it Real” to explore the relationship between digital identity and physical authenticity earlier this year.

Former Leidos executive John Mears described the role of the organization and its place in the development of the broader biometrics industry: “The Institute fulfilled an essential role in facilitating world-wide collaboration between suppliers and users, particularly government users. My own customers were predominantly government users, mostly in law enforcement, aviation security, and border security within the U.S., UK, and Australia. The collaboration gave customers confidence in sensitive deployments because of shared use cases, shared best practices, and guidelines developed by the Institute with member inputs. Beyond the conferences, the workshops provided a forum for forthright exchanges under Chatham House rules, building comradery in a community that sometimes felt like it was under siege.”

Comments from representatives for London’s Metropolitan Police Service and Australia’s Department of Home Affairs praised the group’s impact on biometrics education.

“When I established the Biometrics Institute 25 years ago, the ambition was to create an independent forum where government, industry and academia could come together to address both the opportunities and challenges of biometrics,” says Biometrics Institute Founder Ted Dunstone. “It’s extraordinary to see how far the technology and the Institute have come, while the fundamental need for trust, evidence and responsible use remains as important as ever.”

Biometrics Institute Chief Executive Isabelle Moeller noted that “the responsible use of machine learning technologies are now more important than ever,” and lauds the willingness of the community of professional experts to share the lessons learned from their experiences.

Institute Chairman Jakob Glynstrup emphasized the organization’s role in fostering trust, dialogue and responsible innovation by bringing together people, groups and ideas.

Robert Mocny, who pioneered America’s US-VISIT traveler fingerprinting program while with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, credited the Biometrics Institute with giving DHS access to expertise to help with its research efforts, as well as fostering international cooperation.

Article Topics

biometrics | Biometrics Institute | Dr. Ted Dunstone | responsible biometrics