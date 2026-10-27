BixeLab confirms Advance.ai liveness to Level 3 PAD

Advance.ai has passed a Level 3 biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluation conducted by BixeLab against the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard.

The result of the ISO/IEC 30107-3-based test indicates protection against more advanced spoof attacks than the Level 2 test iBeta performed for Advance.ai in 2024.

That means it offers higher-security protection for KYC processes with selfie biometrics, a timely development given that victims across East and Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand lost as much as US$114 billion in 2025, according to stats from a UN report cited in the announcement.

The company’s Liveness Detection SDK v4.2.0 completed the test with an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent across 125 highly sophisticated presentation attacks. Two classification errors were observed across 50 bona fide presentations. Both were observed with the same test subject, though, which also completed other attempts successfully and carried out five additional validation transactions without errors, according to the Letter of Confirmation.

Advance.ai also earned confirmation of compliance to the CEN/TS 18099 European standard for biometric injection attack detection (IAD) from BixeLab earlier this year. The new evaluations combine to represent protection against sophisticated fraud attacks that use AI to either defeat legacy liveness detection or bypass it altogether.

“Sophisticated fraudsters are getting better at bypassing liveness checks that confirm a real person is present when opening an account or applying for a loan,” says Advance.ai Head of AI Alfred Yu. “Passing PAD Level 3 gives banks and financial services firms third-party proof that our biometric technology holds up against sophisticated spoofing attacks, and greater confidence in the security of their identity verification processes. This milestone puts Advance.ai among a select group of identity verification providers worldwide to pass PAD Level 3.”

Article Topics

Advance.AI | biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | face biometrics | Level 3 PAD testing | presentation attack detection