Border capacity is becoming a policy decision

By Camilo Cárdenas, Director of Business Development, Government Solutions, Americas at SITA

Border agencies can add capacity without adding a single gate. The lever is a rule they already control: which pre-cleared travelers can be verified in motion without stopping. Set that rule, and you set how many people your arrivals hall can handle and where your officers spend their time. The principle behind it is already proven.

Some agencies already clear millions of arrivals before they land

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has cleared travelers before departure since 1952 and now does so in six countries, from Ireland to the United Arab Emirates. In fiscal year 2025, it cleared more than 22 million air travelers this way, over 15 percent of its commercial air workload. That identified threats before arrival and relieved pressure on its inspection facilities at home.

That model works because the US can station its own officers and infrastructure on foreign soil, an arrangement few other governments have the bilateral reach or budget to sustain. What travels is not the officer, though. It’s the decision. Interactive API (iAPI) checks matched against risk assessment before departure can put most governments in the same position, knowing who is arriving and why, without a single officer stationed abroad.

Saudi Arabia takes the same approach to one of the world’s largest arrival peaks. Through its Makkah Route initiative, officials completed entry procedures for 388,694 Hajj pilgrims at 17 departure airports in 10 countries this year, from Morocco to Indonesia. That took hundreds of thousands of arrivals out of the halls in Jeddah and Madinah at the busiest time of year.

Capacity can be set by policy

For the 2007 Cricket World Cup, ten Caribbean states became a single domestic space for three and a half months. Visitors were screened in advance through shared passenger data and, for most, a regional visa. Once inside, travelers normally moved between the ten countries without presenting a passport. The regional center built for that event now pre-screens around 40 million passengers a year.

Most agencies already know who is arriving long before the aircraft lands and use that earlier confidence to decide who needs a closer look. It can also decide how the arrivals hall runs.

Preclearance and the Makkah Route moved the officer upstream, at a cost in diplomacy and infrastructure. The Caribbean set capacity by policy instead. Technology offers a third path open to almost anyone: the same early decision, made with data and risk assessment rather than a border post abroad, confirmed on arrival.

Earlier confidence lets governments do both: move the decision upstream and let technology confirm it on arrival.

Capacity you can set, not just build

In the example of a biometric lane at a border crossing, travelers confirmed as eligible before departure are identified in motion, several at a time, families together, without stopping to show a document. Officers see everything in real time and step in whenever they choose. For travelers, the border becomes almost invisible: the checks that matter have already happened.

Agencies already shape capacity when they decide who may use eGates. In a flow model, that decision becomes the main lever, because throughput depends on eligibility rather than on how many gates are installed. If intelligence shifts, you can tighten the criteria overnight. For a World Cup, an Olympic Games or a Hajj season, you can widen them for a few weeks, with no permanent infrastructure left behind. Control and capacity end up on the same dial.

Tightening sends more travelers to conventional lanes, so it has a cost. But it becomes a choice made on the day, not a limit set years earlier by the size of the hall.

Faster for most, deeper for the few

In our current modeling, more than three quarters of eligible travelers could continue without stopping. When officer time that once covered every arrival focuses on the fewer than one in five who need a closer look, each case can receive several times the attention.

Flow doesn’t trade scrutiny for speed. It concentrates scrutiny where officers’ judgment counts most. Governments make every decision. What gets automated is the execution, not the authority.

What agencies can do now

Five moves can turn today’s building blocks into a new operating model.

First, treat eligibility as a capacity instrument, and grow the share who qualify. Every traveler carrying a Digital Travel Credential is, in effect, capacity added at the border.

Second, make the decision shareable. A biometric lane acts on one answer, so passport, visa, law enforcement and aviation security checks need to resolve into a single trusted outcome before the traveler lands. The Caribbean has shown this can work even across borders.

Third, prepare the legal ground. Rules designed around presenting documents at a desk can be updated to recognize travelers verified in motion.

Fourth, measure what the future values. Alongside wait times, track arrivals decided before landing and officer time per exception. What gets measured shapes what gets funded.

Fifth, start where the peaks are: the busiest routes and event windows, designed with airport partners from the outset. Airports gain throughput from terminals they already have, so both sides share the business case.

Trust runs through all of it: travelers choosing to take part, sensitive data verified rather than concentrated, and every decision staying with the state.

Putting trust into practice

Border leaders met in Montréal for last month’s ICAO 21st TRIP Symposium under the theme ‘Putting Trust into Practice’. Governments have been doing exactly that for years.

The next step brings those pieces together, and the first agencies to test it live will set the benchmark for everyone else. The border becomes less a place where travelers stop, and more a decision governments make before the journey begins.

About the author

Camilo Cárdenas is a business development leader driving the transformation of border management and digital travel across the Americas. As Director of Business Development for Government Solutions at SITA, he partners with governments and industry stakeholders to deliver innovative programs that strengthen national security, streamline border operations, and enhance the traveler experience.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | border management | digital travel | passenger processing | SITA