Bosnia and Herzegovina debuts biometric voting in nationwide elections

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s general elections on October 4 was the country’s first full-scale use of biometric voter identification and other digital election technologies.

The rollout included biometric authentication at polling stations, ballot scanning and rapid results transmission, which was supported by digital infrastructure agency IDDEEA. IDDEEA operates the country’s e-IDDEEA digital identity platform.

According to initial post-election data, biometric identification achieved a success rate of more than 97 percent. IDDEEA reported that its systems remained continuously available throughout election day, with no service interruptions.

Biometric scanners were deployed for the elections in an attempt to cut down on illegal voting practices. IDDEEA contracted Smartmatic BH to power the new biometric voter identification and ballot scanning system.

Around 1.4 million citizens cast their votes, while IDDEEA’s teams monitored system performance and coordinated with election authorities to address isolated issues such as damaged ID cards or fingerprint scanning difficulties among elderly voters.

In the days leading up to the vote, IDDEEA also facilitated the issuance of identification documents needed for participation. Between October 3 and 4, 770 transactions were recorded, including 666 new documents issued, and 164 applications submitted for ID and residence services.

The Central Election Commission led the introduction of the new technologies, while IDDEEA provided the infrastructure for identity verification. Officials emphasized that the successful deployment demonstrated the importance of reliable state records, secure data exchange and stable digital systems in modern elections.

Article Topics

biometrics | Bosnia and Herzegovina | elections | Identity and Data Exchange Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (IDDEEA) | Smartmatic | voter identification