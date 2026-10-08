FB pixel

Bosnia and Herzegovina debuts biometric voting in nationwide elections

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections
Bosnia and Herzegovina debuts biometric voting in nationwide elections
 

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s general elections on October 4 was the country’s first full-scale use of biometric voter identification and other digital election technologies.

The rollout included biometric authentication at polling stations, ballot scanning and rapid results transmission, which was supported by digital infrastructure agency IDDEEA. IDDEEA operates the country’s e-IDDEEA digital identity platform.

According to initial post-election data, biometric identification achieved a success rate of more than 97 percent. IDDEEA reported that its systems remained continuously available throughout election day, with no service interruptions.

Biometric scanners were deployed for the elections in an attempt to cut down on illegal voting practices. IDDEEA contracted Smartmatic BH to power the new biometric voter identification and ballot scanning system.

Around 1.4 million citizens cast their votes, while IDDEEA’s teams monitored system performance and coordinated with election authorities to address isolated issues such as damaged ID cards or fingerprint scanning difficulties among elderly voters.

In the days leading up to the vote, IDDEEA also facilitated the issuance of identification documents needed for participation. Between October 3 and 4, 770 transactions were recorded, including 666 new documents issued, and 164 applications submitted for ID and residence services.

The Central Election Commission led the introduction of the new technologies, while IDDEEA provided the infrastructure for identity verification. Officials emphasized that the successful deployment demonstrated the importance of reliable state records, secure data exchange and stable digital systems in modern elections.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ROC looks beyond biometrics with unified Vision AI strategy

ROC is trying to move beyond the biometric technology that made its name, putting identity, video analytics and digital evidence…

 

NIST launches resource hub to support SP 800-63-4 implementation

NIST has launched an online hub of implementation resources for the latest revision of its Digital Identity Guidelines, adding FAQs,…

 

Biometrics industry urges Congress to expand border screening, set limits on traveler profiling

The International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA) is urging Congress to expand biometric screening at U.S. land borders, fund comprehensive…

 

ROC expands into developer market with debut of facial age estimation SaaS

Colorado-based ROC has taken the first step toward establishing a new revenue base by delivering its Vision AI platform to…

 

Clear brings optional selfie sign-ins to VA.gov

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a pilot of Clear’s biometric identity platform, giving veterans another way…

 

Cameroon’s civil registration reform faces $85M funding gap

Cameroon needs more than FCFA 50 billion, about US$85 million, to fully digitalize its civil registration system by 2029–2030, according…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events