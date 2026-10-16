Brands NZ rolls out upgraded ID Station passport and ID photo system

Brands NZ is installing an upgraded ID Station passport and identification photo system across Warehouse Stationery’s 68-store network in New Zealand.

Brands Distribution Group New Zealand (Brands NZ), which serves as the Asia Pacific distribution partner for ID Station, is overseeing the rollout in collaboration with Warehouse Stationery, following ID Station’s selection through an open tender process.

The project includes logistics management, system installation, staff training and ongoing technical support. “Our Print & Copy Centres are incredibly busy environments,” says Adam MacRae-Martine, lead buyer, Print & Create at Warehouse Stationery.

MacRae-Martin says the ID Station solution provided the simplicity and strong security that the team and customers needed, respectively. He praised ID Station for its accuracy and fast turnarounds.

ID Station is a passport and ID photo technology platform designed to capture images that comply with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

The system features verification processes that help reduce the likelihood of passport photo rejections by authorities and provide a consistent photo-capture experience for customers.

According to Brands NZ, the upgraded system will support Warehouse Stationery staff in producing passport photographs that meet the requirements of New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), alongside a range of other identification photo services.

“This rollout reflects the continued demand for reliable, ISO/ICAO-compliant ID photo services in retail,” says John Rule, managing director at Brands NZ.

ID Station’s online encryption and ICAO compliance-checking technology is already in use in parts of Europe and other international markets. These capabilities support online passport application processes through secure retail-based image capture and are intended to help retailers adapt to future service and compliance requirements.

No timeline for the completion of the nationwide rollout was announced.

In a world of digital identity, the security of physical identity documents is more important than ever, argued Steve Yonkers, director of business development for Veridos America, in an article for Biometric Update.

Article Topics

biometric passport | Brands NZ | digital ID | ID Station | identity document | New Zealand