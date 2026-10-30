Brazil mandates SIM registration with face biometrics, Level 2 PAD

Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel has published a directive making identity verification with face biometrics mandatory for mobile phone registration in the country as of next year.

Anatel’s Technical Standard GT-SEG.2026.11 stipulates the use of either a government-held biometric database or one belonging to a private authentication provider. The biometric check must be carried out with presentation attack detection (PAD) based on ISO/IEC 30107-3 and reaching “level 2 or higher.”

Level 2 refers to criteria for different degrees of attack sophistication as established by accredited biometrics testing laboratories, including iBeta, BixeLab, Ingenium and Fime. The ISO standard defines presentation attack instruments (PAIs) and species of PAIs, but does not establish “levels” of PAD.

If a private authentication provider is used, the reference biometric data must also have been captured with PAD that meets Level 2 protection and complies with ISO 30107.

Mobile network operators can layer additional biometric modalities or behavioral analysis overtop of the face biometrics verification for stronger fraud prevention.

Subscriber verification must also include document authenticity checks, fraud detection measures and software to catch digital manipulations. Anatel anticipates spoof attacks using photographs, pre-recorded videos, masks, deepfakes, real-time videos and synthetic data.

Whatever verification methods and technologies are used, they must be documented and auditable.

280M mobile subscriptions face phased biometric checks

There are more than 280 million active mobile subscriptions in Brazil, according to Anatel data.

MNOs are expected to make biometric verification available through in-person service channels and through their websites and apps. Alternative procedures should be made available in compliance with Brazil’s data protection law (LGPD).

The new rules are expected to be in place for new prepaid activations by the end of September, 2027, and for postpaid activations and account changes by the end of next year.

Users who have not had their biometrics verified will be notified of impending suspension by November 1, 2028, with 120-day suspensions commencing in January, 2029. After May 1, 2029, accounts that have been suspended for 120 days will be deactivated.

Biometric SIM registration is increasingly common, particularly in the Global South, with countries including Indonesia, Mexico, Ghana and Saudi Arabia all in the midst of campaigns.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Brazil | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | presentation attack detection | SIM card registration | telecom