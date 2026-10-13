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Brivas sues Match Group, alleging use of FaceTec liveness detection infringes 8 patents

Popular dating apps’ biometric identity verification accused of IP infringement
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Brivas sues Match Group, alleging use of FaceTec liveness detection infringes 8 patents
 

Nevada-based Brivas has filed a claim of patent infringement against Match Group, alleging the dating app maker used its proprietary biometric liveness detection technology without a license.

The claims involve eight U.S. patents, all related to active liveness detection methods for confirming the person presented to the camera is real and present, rather than a photo, replay attack or deepfake. The patents include IP developed by Brivas as well as IP obtained in the company’s acquisition of New Zealand’s 3Fish a year ago.

Brivas II was created in December of 2023 by Brivas Partner and Inventor Beau Parry and former TPL Group Chairman and CEO Dan Leckrone to commercialize the company’s biometrics portfolio, according to Wikipedia. Brivas and Brivas II have not launched any products or a website, and thus are considered non-practicing entities (NPEs).

Match Group has long been a biometric liveness detection customer of FaceTec, and extended the company’s face biometrics to Hinge near the beginning of 2026. FaceTec is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, however.

The allegations were filed in the Northern District of Texas and are currently at the initial pleading stage. They involve patent numbers 9,600,649, 9,602,495, 9,740,848 in 2017, 10,049,203 in 2018, 10,565,362 and 10,587,601 in 2020, 11,245,693 in 2022 and 12,074,869 in 2024, developed by Brivas. Also included are the 9,602,495 and 10,587,601 patents acquired from 3Fish. At the time of the acquisition, Brivas described the 495 patent as the “primary active patent” in the 3Fish portfolio.

The patents describe the measurement of a user’s physical movement as captured by a device’s camera and the comparison of that movement to the device’s motion sensors. Brivas alleges Match Group’s Face Check identity verification system directly and indirectly violates each patent.

“A face on a screen is no longer proof of a person,” Brivas II Inventor Beau Parry told Biometric Update in an email. “We invented methods to prove a live human is present years before deepfakes made it urgent. We’re enforcing those patents to protect our licensees and the value of that innovation.”

The complaint examines how FaceTec’s liveness detection works, and how the technology is applied across Match Group apps including Tinder, OKCupid, BLK and Upward.

Brivas is seeking injunctive relief, as well as damages, attorney’s fees and costs.

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