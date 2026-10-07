Bron adds iProov face biometrics for self-custodial wallet recovery

Account recovery is a persistent problem for self-custodial wallets: users can lose access permanently, while weaker recovery mechanisms can create another path for attackers.

Bron has added FaceScan, an optional iProov-powered recovery method for users who lose a passkey or trusted device.

iProov’s Dynamic Liveness technology verifies that a live person is present and compares the facial capture with an earlier enrollment.

“Losing your device or credentials shouldn’t mean you lose access to what belongs to you,” says Andrew Bud, founder and chief executive officer of iProov.

The biometric feature will become part of Bron’s Guardian recovery process, which requires codes from two trusted contacts selected in advance.

Recovery adds another authentication path

The recovery process provides an alternative when users can no longer authenticate with a passkey or trusted device. But if that alternative is easier to satisfy, attackers can target it instead of the primary credentials.

“The industry has spent years pretending that losing everything is an acceptable price to pay for self-custody. It isn’t,” says Dmitry Tokarev, founder of Bron.

FaceScan must also be configured before access is lost.

A new FaceScan enrollment cannot be used for 30 days, preventing someone who briefly gains access to the account from registering their own face and immediately starting recovery.

To recover account access, the user needs to confirm their email, complete FaceScan, and create a new passkey.

If the account has previously transferred at least $100, Bron delays activation of the new passkey by two days, or seven days if the user cannot provide a two-factor authentication code.

Existing passkeys continue to remain active during the delay. Signing in with one will cancel the recovery request.

Bron separates access to the application from transaction signing. Restoring signing on a new device requires a separate FaceScan recovery process and a 48-hour delay.

Biometrics restore access, not signing authority

The wallet uses multi-party computation to distribute signing material across three shards held by the user’s device, Bron and independent provider Qrypt.

Bron says the other two shards can reconstruct the device shard during recovery without exposing the underlying signing material to the biometric matching process.

iProov retains the encrypted biometric template and reference image. Bron stores the enrollment reference and the result of each check.

Facial recovery has previously been used in cryptocurrency wallets. ZenGo integrated FaceTec with its keyless architecture, and Relai uses Keyless for wallet authentication and recovery.

Bron describes FaceScan as globally available across devices and operating systems, although its support documentation says deployment is gradual and some browsers and devices are not yet supported.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital wallets | face biometrics | iProov | multi-party computation