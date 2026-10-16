BSI launches AI assurance schemes spanning biometrics, LLMs and risk management

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has launched three AI assessment schemes covering high-risk biometric systems, large language models and product-level AI risk management. The schemes, announced October 14, add to a growing market for independent evidence that AI products are safe, reliable and fit for purpose.

BSI cites FocalData research finding that 67 percent of business leaders would trust AI tools more if they were validated by an external organization. Its own research found that only a quarter of business leaders had a formal AI governance program, and just 28 percent knew what data sources were used to train or deploy their AI models.

Independent assessment is becoming a commercial requirement as well as a regulatory one. Buyers, investors and insurers increasingly want third-party evidence that AI products perform as claimed and their risks are managed. For some high-risk systems under the EU AI Act, third-party conformity assessment is a condition of market access. For others, independent assessment can support procurement, due diligence and governance.

Assessment 1: Conformity assessment for high-risk biometric AI

The first scheme targets biometric AI systems classified as high risk under Annex III, point 1 of the EU AI Act, including remote biometric identification, certain biometric categorization systems and emotion recognition. Biometric verification used solely to confirm that someone is who they claim to be is excluded from this category.

The assessment follows the Act’s Annex VII procedure, including review of technical documentation, the provider’s quality management system and, where applicable, model capabilities and datasets. BSI says a positive assessment results in a Union technical documentation assessment certificate and an Article 17 attestation.

BSI is launching the biometric AI service as a pilot while working toward designation as an AI Act Notified Body. Until that designation is granted, the service supports preparation for conformity assessment rather than providing the formal regulatory certification.

The EU’s AI Omnibus has meanwhile moved the deadline for Annex III high-risk requirements from August 2, 2026 to December 2, 2027.

Assessment 2: Performance testing for LLM applications

The second scheme independently tests whether an implemented LLM application performs as intended.

The AI Performance Assessment for Large Language Models covers applications including chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation systems and summarization tools. Testing can measure answer correctness, factual consistency, contextual relevance, toxicity and summarization quality.

The focus is the finished application rather than only the underlying foundation model, capturing the effects of an organization’s own data, prompts, retrieval systems and guardrails.

Customers receive an independent evaluation of results, strengths and areas for improvement that can support deployment, procurement, governance and customer assurance.

Assessment 3: Product-level AI risk management

The third scheme assesses how effectively risks associated with a specific AI product, model, module or system are identified, controlled and managed.

The AI Risk Management Assessment is based on the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 23894. It targets products that do not require mandatory third-party conformity assessment but whose developers want independent evidence of responsible risk management.

Successful organizations receive a certificate referencing the two frameworks, a technical assessment report and the BSI Mark of Trust. The assessment does not replace regulatory conformity assessment.

Together with BSI’s existing ISO/IEC 42001 certification for organizational AI management systems, the three services span organizational governance, product risk, technical performance and regulatory preparation.

“Having led the way in the development of AI standards, BSI is committed to enabling AI’s adoption for good and is now expanding our offer to help AI providers demonstrate trust in their AI,” said Omkar Joshi, managing director of AI and Digital Solutions at BSI.

“Our ambition is to help organisations assure the AI stack end-to-end,” Joshi said. “Combined, the schemes we are launching provide independent assurance across the AI stack, helping organisations build trust from model performance to market access.”

Competition grows in AI assurance

BSI is entering a growing field.

DEKRA announced in March that the Dutch Accreditation Council had accredited it to conduct conformity assessments for the same three categories of biometric AI systems. Like BSI, DEKRA has not announced designation as an AI Act Notified Body.

SGS offers gap analysis, technical testing and conformity assessment support. TÜV SÜD provides technical documentation reviews, gap assessments and voluntary conformity assessments, while TÜV Rheinland offers AI testing, CE-marking preparation and management system services. CNLABS and TÜV AI.Lab are also developing technical validation methods and assessment frameworks.

These services are not interchangeable. A readiness assessment, technical test or voluntary certificate is not the same as the third-party conformity assessment required under the AI Act for systems subject to that route.

Should companies get their AI products certified?

For products subject to mandatory third-party conformity assessment, the answer is straightforward: certification is part of market access.

For other AI products, the decision depends on the business need. Independent assessment makes the strongest case when it satisfies customer or procurement requirements, supports due diligence, demonstrates product performance or provides buyers with credible evidence that AI risks are being managed.

The type of assurance should match the question being asked. LLM testing demonstrates performance; product-level assessment demonstrates risk management; ISO/IEC 42001 addresses organizational AI governance; and regulatory conformity assessment demonstrates compliance with applicable legal requirements.

As more AI assurance services enter the market, organizations should ask four questions: What is being assessed, against which requirements, who is performing the assessment, and what will the resulting certificate actually be recognized for?

The question is therefore less whether an AI product should be certified, and more what assurance customers and regulators need, and which assessment provides credible evidence of it.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | British Standards Institution | certification | regulation