Building trust in biometrics: How organizations can implement safeguards

By Daniel Asraf, Vice President, Product Management & Innovation, Biometric Identity Technologies, HID

Biometric identity systems are quickly becoming the preferred method for identity verification across a wide range of environments. From air travel to hospitality to stadiums and live event venues, biometrics have become central components of a broader strategy for delivering seamless authentication while protecting identity systems and personal data.

Achieving that balance is vital, given the rapid growth in biometric adoption across industries, a move viewed as “strategic” by 45% of respondents in HID’s 2026 State of Security and Identity Report. Led by fingerprint (71%) and facial recognition (50%), 34% of the organizations surveyed had already deployed biometrics and 23% were actively planning implementation. This growth comes even as ethical and privacy concerns more than doubled, increasing from 31% to 67% between 2025 and 2026.

The message is clear: while biometric identity technology offers clear benefits in accuracy, reliability and fraud prevention, heightened scrutiny and privacy concerns require organizations to be aware of how they collect and handle data. The good news is that as protection technologies mature, striking the balance between efficiency and security is becoming more achievable.

Maturing technologies create new risks

As biometric identity systems become more widely deployed, security measures must evolve in tandem. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling more sophisticated attack methods that may attempt to bypass identity verification processes or disrupt trusted identity workflows if not properly addressed.

As technology matures, new risks emerge:

Model manipulation. Attackers may attempt to corrupt biometric AI models through malicious data, potentially degrading accuracy or shifting matching thresholds over time.

Presentation and digital injection attacks. AI-generated synthetic faces or injected video streams may be used to fool facial recognition systems, particularly where liveness detection is limited.

Biometric data compromise. Attacks may target databases, cloud repositories, or identity infrastructure that store biometric templates. The goal is to steal, misuse, or potentially leverage compromised template data to facilitate identity fraud or future attacks.

Alongside these risks sit broader structural factors: legacy IT systems, supply chain dependencies and internet-accessible operational technology. As a result, protecting biometric integrity is becoming less of a technical choice and more of an operational and security priority.

Strengthening biometric trust

Along with implementing stronger protections against these new attack vectors, systems that support biometric identity authentication must also prepare for zero-days and other attack variants as malicious actors develop new strategies. An effective approach is a three-pronged strategy consisting of encryption, strong presentation attack detection (PAD) and multimodal authentication. Individually, each addresses different attack vectors. When combined, they provide a layered security model that is particularly valuable in public environments where identity verification is critical.

Encryption protects biometric data in transit between systems and when it is stored as templates. This matters because biometric identifiers are highly sensitive and permanent. Unlike a password or ID number, a person cannot reset their fingerprint or face if that data is exposed. End-to-end encryption at every stage—from capture to transmission to storage—prevents unauthorized access, data breaches and interception of biometric records.

Presentation attack detection helps guard against spoofing, where someone attempts to fool the system using a photograph, video, mask or synthetic image. Advanced PAD technology can analyze biometric samples, such as eye movements, facial depth, skin texture, blinking patterns, or other physiological indicators. It also helps protect the integrity of each verification while maintaining an effortless user experience.

Multimodal authentication reduces reliance on a single factor, significantly increasing security and reducing the risk of identity fraud by forcing an attacker to compromise more than one credential simultaneously to gain access. It combines multiple forms of identity verification, such as facial recognition plus fingerprint scanning, facial recognition plus passport verification or biometric verification plus a mobile credential. If one biometric modality produces a false match or cannot be captured effectively, another factor can provide additional assurance. This improves both security and operational reliability in high-volume environments.

Building trust through governance

Biometric security is as much a regulatory challenge as it is a technical one. To keep pace with an evolving regulatory landscape, organizations benefit from treating biometric strategy as a governance and communication priority. This means aligning deployments with regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and emerging standards to ensure every deployment has a clear legal basis, data‑minimization principles and audit trails.

Security leaders should work with legal, compliance and privacy teams to define strict retention schedules, access controls and breach‑response workflows before biometrics are rolled out.

Equally important are clear internal policies and transparent external communication about biometric system security to win public trust. Possible actions include publication of plain‑language notices explaining why and how biometrics are used, what data is collected, how it is stored, how long it is kept, and how it can be corrected or deleted. Paired with privacy‑by‑design architectures and ongoing third‑party testing, such as ISO 30107‑3 for biometric presentation attack detection and NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) to evaluate facial recognition software, this transparency can help elevate biometric programs from compliance exercises into trusted, long-term identity services.

Rising to the challenge

The evolution of digital biometric identity is entering a promising new phase that offers opportunities to improve security, efficiency and convenience. Long-term success depends on earning and maintaining trust through strong security, privacy and identity protection.

About the author

Daniel Asraf is Vice President of Product Management and Innovation for Biometric Identity Technologies at HID.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | digital trust | HID | identity governance