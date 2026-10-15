Can Africa’s new CRVS decade close the death registration gap?

Only about one in ten deaths in Africa is officially registered, leaving governments without reliable records needed for public health planning, service delivery and national statistics. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates death registration rates of 98 percent in Europe and 91 percent in the Americas.

Africa’s new Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Decade, covering 2026 to 2036, aims to change that through closer integration of civil registration with health and national identity systems, expanded local registration services and digitalization.

With the 2030 deadline for achieving legal identity for all, including birth registration, under SDG Target 16.9 approaching, many African countries remain behind on civil registration. While birth registration has improved, death registration remains a much larger gap.

Civil registrars from across Africa met in Zimbabwe this year to agree on priorities for the new Africa CRVS Decade 2026–2036.

The new decade is designed to build on the gains of the previous phase, the APAI-CRVS Decade that ran from 2017 to 2026. Its theme, “Consolidating the Gains of APAI-CRVS and Securing the Future of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Africa through Integration, Decentralization, and Digitalization,” as stated in the African Union framework, makes the continuity explicit. The officials agreed that the focus is now on moving from foundational work to widespread and sustainable implementation.

On death registration specifically, the new decade sets a clear target of achieving at least 80 percent death registration completeness with high-quality cause-of-death data, leveraging health-CRVS interoperability.

The strategy identifies three accelerators: integration of civil registration with health, education and national ID systems; decentralization to bring registration services closer to underserved communities; and digitalization through secure, interoperable systems that improve data quality and reporting.

Whether these measures can substantially improve death registration remains an open question.

In Kenya, a recent study published by BMC Medicine found that only one in five deaths is registered. The country has introduced reforms to modernize civil registration, including an electronic birth notification system now being scaled across healthcare facilities. But improvements in birth registration infrastructure do not necessarily translate into greater death registration coverage.

The death registration rate in Cameroon is estimated at less than 10 percent. The country enacted a new legal framework in 2024 overhauling civil registration, with innovations aimed at better supporting death registration. Ghana, Rwanda, and other countries are also working to reform their civil registration systems in order to strengthen death registration. In Tanzania, the death registration figure was around 16 percent as of 2017, while it was below one percent in Uganda in 2014, according to data compiled by the Demographic and Health Surveys program.

Connecting identity systems across the life cycle

A central objective of the new CRVS decade is to make civil registration a continuous process throughout a person’s life, from recording births to registering deaths. That requires linking civil registries with healthcare providers and national identity systems so that vital events can be recorded and identity records updated.

UNICEF and other international development organizations involved in identity for development (ID4D) have promoted CRVS-ID integration as a way to improve registration coverage and maintain accurate population records.

Cabo Verde offers an example of CRVS-ID integration. At the 2026 ID4Africa annual general assembly in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, officials reported that the country was nearing universal birth registration, alongside high levels of death registration linked to its integrated systems.

Liberia has announced a similar plan to link its civil registration and national ID systems as part of efforts to drive civil registration and expand legal identity coverage across the West African country, which for now has less than 15 percent of citizens with legal identity. Rwanda is also advancing with that linkage.

It is expected that these and other novelties, such as regulatory framework updates, increased investment and financing, expanded South-South cooperation and partnerships, and other intentional moves by African governments will go a long way in not only improving death registration, but also ensuring that people who have reached the end of their life cycle are effectively registered. For this is also an important factor in contributing to strategic national development planning.

Article Topics

Africa | birth registration | civil registration | CRVS | death registration | national ID | SDG 16.9