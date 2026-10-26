CBP plans up to $50M contract for biometrics, AI integration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to compete an application development contract worth up to $50 million that could integrate biometric technology into new and existing applications across the agency.

The Digital Solutions and Application Innovation (DSAI) acquisition forecast calls for application development supporting “all CBP operational and support offices” and explicitly identifies biometric integration among the technologies contractors could be asked to deploy.

The scope also includes AI and machine learning, mobile and web applications, data analytics, cognitive services such as chatbots, Internet of Things (IoT) device integration, gateway technologies, and blockchain.

Contractors would provide cross-functional support to agile development teams, including automated testing and continuous integration and delivery.

The forecast does not identify which CBP applications could receive biometric capabilities or indicate whether existing biometric systems would be modified or replaced.

CBP recently announced that it had processed more than 1 billion travelers using facial biometrics, with the technology deployed at all U.S. airports handling international arrivals, 66 airports for departures, and pedestrian lanes at northern and southwest border crossings.

The DSAI procurement has been repeatedly delayed. CBP first forecast the requirement in December 2024, when it expected to issue a solicitation in January 2025 and begin performance the following month.

The updated forecast now anticipates a November 16 solicitation, a December 30 award, and performance through March 14, 2029.

The estimated value remains between $20 million and $50 million. DHS identifies DSAI as a competitive, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) set aside for small businesses, with Ellumen listed as the incumbent contractor.

The procurement builds on CBP’s Digital Transformation Support Services (DTSS) program.

CBP awarded Ellumen a DTSS delivery order in September 2020 with a potential value of approximately $21.8 million.

DHS was already considering a follow-on worth up to $50 million by April 2022, and another 2024 forecast called for emerging technology development, proofs of concept, mission application integration, and mobile application support.

Ellumen’s relationship with CBP extends beyond the original DTSS contract. Federal procurement records show CBP has awarded the company at least three distinct prime delivery orders since 2020.

In addition to the September 2020 DTSS award, CBP awarded Ellumen a Passenger Application Multimedia Support (PAMS) order in September 2023 with a potential value of about $7.3 million, followed in July 2024 by a separate bridge order that subsequent modifications increased to roughly $14.4 million.

The latest DSAI requirement explicitly includes the ‘integration of biometrics technology into new and existing applications,’ although the scope of any biometric deployments remains unclear.

The detailed statement of work, expected with the solicitation, could clarify which CBP systems would receive new capabilities, including biometrics.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | CBP | procurement | U.S. Government