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Checkr layers biometrics, data analysis and fraud signals to catch fake candidates

Software suite provides continuous identity checks to stop AI hiring fraud
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Checkr layers biometrics, data analysis and fraud signals to catch fake candidates
 

The days when job application fraud could usually be checked with a quick phone call to a past employer or post-secondary institution are over. Layered, continuous identity and fraud signals are the way to deal with the rise of sophisticated hiring fraud powered by AI, according to Checkr, which has combined those capabilities into a new Fraud Detection Suite powered by biometrics from Socure.

The software from Checkr includes fraud detection based on contact information and credential verification. It uses deepfake detection, biometric identity verification against both ID documents, with liveness detection, and the candidate’s online presence, plus device signals and location correlation.

Checkr integrated face biometrics, presentation attack detection (PAD) and document analysis from Socure with its identity verification for candidates earlier this year.

Checkr has a resume fraud detection solution currently in beta, and an analysis of data collected by that application shows 36 percent of applicants triggered review flags. For technical roles like software and AI engineers, half triggered flags.

The U.S. Treasury Department says fraudulent workers, most of them in tech, raised nearly $800 million for the globally sanctioned government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 2024.

“Hiring was built for a world where a resume, a video interview and a government ID were reliable proxies for identity. AI has broken that model,” says Daniel Yanisse, co-founder and CEO of Checkr. “Today, a candidate can fabricate not just their credentials, but the identity behind them. A one-time identity check is no longer enough. Employers need more sophisticated and continuous verification methods across the hiring lifecycle to know that the person applying, interviewing and ultimately showing up for work is the same individual.”

Checkr also acquired Truv in an August deal to expand its income, employment and asset verification capabilities.

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