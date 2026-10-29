China looks to bring AI agents into the digital identity rulebook

China is looking to bring AI agents into its digital identity framework, with plans for new identification standards, greater interoperability and stronger biometric data governance under its 15th five-year plan, covering 2026 to 2030.

The identity and biometric elements of China’s new digital development strategy point to a significantly more regulated future for AI-powered identity verification, digital identity systems and biometric data use.

AI agents enter the identity framework

Beijing intends to introduce broader AI legislation while creating specific rules for AI agents, intelligent devices and anthropomorphic AI services.

The ambition is substantial. One of the plan’s national targets is to increase the adoption rate of next-generation intelligent devices and AI agents from 40 percent in 2025 to more than 90 percent by 2030, although the document does not specify how the combined indicator is calculated.

Chinese regulators are expanding their focus beyond the content generated by AI systems to the behavior and decision-making of AI technologies themselves. New rules governing human-like AI companion services came into force in July 2026.

Policy guidance on AI agents was issued in May, and the latest version of China’s AI Safety Governance Framework added specific provisions addressing risks associated with AI agents, according to the China Briefing by Ascentium.

The plan specifically calls for standards covering AI-agent identity identifiers, alongside technical maturity assessments and greater interoperability between autonomous systems. It does not yet prescribe how agent identities will be authenticated or how authority to act on behalf of users will be established.

The question of how AI agents are identified, authenticated and authorized has emerged as a major policy issue. China’s focus on agent identification shows regulators wrestling with how digital trust frameworks may need to evolve beyond human identities to incorporate machine identities. Draft regulations on “digital virtual humans” were issued in April, followed in May by a digital ID initiative for humanoid robots.

Biometrics, AI and data protection

The strategy also places greater emphasis on personal information protection and biometric governance.

This is significant given the rapid growth of AI-enabled wearables such as smart glasses, smart home devices and other connected products that increasingly process facial images, voiceprints and other biometric information. China proposed new regulation on biometric data rules for app makers in January.

The plan also calls for stronger cybersecurity and personal information protections, including assessments of smart-device privacy safeguards and tighter management of biometric information. It addresses cross-border data transfers through existing mechanisms such as security assessments, standard contracts and certification.

These measures could affect how identity providers, biometric technology vendors and digital service operators manage sensitive user information domestically and internationally.

Distributed digital identity and data flows

The plan also places distributed digital identity within China’s national blockchain infrastructure ambitions.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has previously published a draft of “Regulations on Promoting the Interoperability and Interrecognition of Distributed Digital Identity Applications” for public comment.

The plan calls for accelerating construction of a central backbone network, connecting regional hubs and strengthening foundational services such as distributed digital identity.

The plan also calls for promoting interoperability and mutual recognition among distributed digital identity systems and expanding use of China’s national online identity authentication public service. These are distinct initiatives, but together show that digital identity is being treated as part of the country’s foundational infrastructure rather than simply an application-level service.

Taken together, the initiatives put digital identity at the center of China’s plans for a more connected and regulated digital economy. Standards for identifying AI agents, interoperable identity infrastructure and biometric data protections are all on the agenda, although their implementation will depend on further technical specifications and regulatory measures.

Article Topics

biometrics | China | Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) | digital identity | regulation