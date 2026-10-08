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Clear brings optional selfie sign-ins to VA.gov

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pilot gives veterans another way to create and access online accounts
| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Healthcare Biometrics
Clear brings optional selfie sign-ins to VA.gov
 

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a pilot of Clear’s biometric identity platform, giving veterans another way to create and access VA.gov accounts and expanding the company’s role in digital access to government benefits.

Clear announced that veterans can use Clear1 to set up accounts and sign in with a selfie. Verification combines biometrics, government-issued identification, and other trusted data sources.

Staffed Clear Pods offer assisted enrollment at VA medical centers in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Decatur, Orlando, and San Juan for veterans who need help or lack smartphones or reliable connectivity.

Participation is free and optional. Clear says veterans can retain other sign-in methods without affecting access to benefits, and that it does not receive or access their personal health information through verification.

The pilot follows Clear’s expansion into healthcare and public benefits, including a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to support identity verification on Medicare.gov.

In August, Clear partnered with Healthy Together to integrate Clear1 into the company’s artificial intelligence verification platform for state Medicaid agencies.

The proposed workflow combines biometric identity checks with current eligibility and insurance coverage data, with the individual’s consent, to help identify enrollment errors and potential improper payments before benefits are approved.

Clear1 also joined the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace in April with an “In Process” designation at the Moderate impact level.

FedRAMP assesses cloud services for federal use. Clear’s April announcement described the milestone as progress toward full authorization.

VA and Clear will consider expanding the offering based on the pilot’s results. The announcement does not disclose the pilot’s duration or contract value.

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