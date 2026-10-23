ComplyCube partners with FlexAML, expands AML risk scoring tools

ComplyCube has partnered with UK anti-money laundering consultancy FlexAML to help trust and company service providers (TCSPs) manage business verification, customer screening, and risk-based onboarding.

ComplyCube has also expanded its Custom Risk Engine, allowing businesses to configure risk factors, scoring rules and automated assessments to match their compliance policies.

FlexAML advises virtual office and flexible workspace operators on implementing AML requirements. The partnership combines FlexAML’s regulatory expertise with ComplyCube’s identity verification and compliance technology.

ComplyCube’s platform allows businesses to verify company information and the identities of directors and ultimate beneficial owners, and screen relevant parties against sanctions lists, politically exposed persons databases and other financial crime intelligence sources.

The platform incorporates Companies House records into compliance workflows, enabling businesses to assess ownership structures, company details and jurisdictional risks.

The UK’s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act introduced mandatory identity verification for company directors and people with significant control. Existing directors need to provide verification details with their next confirmation statement during a 12-month transition period.

Companies House has been implementing these checks to improve the reliability of corporate records and prevent misuse of registered companies.

However, recent research suggests that businesses are still working to meet the requirements. A Vistra survey of 300 directors at multinational companies with UK operations found that 84 percent considered their organizations prepared, but only 9 percent reported completing verification.

The UK’s 2025 National Risk Assessment classified TCSPs as a high-risk sector for money laundering. The assessment highlighted concerns around opaque ownership structures and the misuse of corporate entities.

ComplyCube expands configurable AML risk scoring

Separately, ComplyCube has expanded its Custom Risk Engine to help businesses assess customer risks using their own compliance policies.

The system combines identity verification results, fraud intelligence, sanctions screening and internal or third-party data, allowing organizations to configure risk factors, weightings and decision thresholds.

Its hybrid scoring approach combines weighted risk assessments with the prioritization of critical indicators. For example, a confirmed sanctions match can take precedence over otherwise low-risk customer characteristics. The engine also reassesses risk classifications when customer information changes.

The update builds on ComplyCube’s existing verification and compliance tools, including a no-code KYC workflow builder and expanded fraud intelligence capabilities.

ComplyCube has also outlined how cryptocurrency exchanges and other virtual asset service providers can use customizable risk scoring to manage AML requirements. The company identifies five areas for assessing customer risk: identity and entity profiles, transaction behavior, products and services, delivery channels, and geographic exposure.

These assessments draw on identity document and biometric verification, beneficial ownership checks, sanctions screening and other financial crime indicators.

Article Topics

AML | ComplyCube | identity verification | KYB | KYC | UK digital ID