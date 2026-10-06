Consumer trust in autonomous agents sinks following security incidents

The standard pitch for AI agents is that they will autonomously be able to complete tasks and transactions on a human’s behalf. But new data from Ping Identity suggests that may be overly optimistic, at least until sufficient guardrails are established.

A release says the company’s 2026 Consumer Survey shows “a clear limit to how much autonomy consumers are willing to give AI.” The limit is not only clear; it is also small. “Just 5 percent of consumers are comfortable with AI taking action with their approval and only 3 percent with routine transactions without final approval.”

Ping calls this a “trust challenge.” But the simpler truth at the moment is that people are spooked. AI no longer just answers questions, and in acting, it has shown what damage it is capable of without strong governance. Instances of AI going rogue are suddenly everywhere, and it may no longer seem like such a hot idea to delegate a slew of important financial decisions to a bot.

The problem also turns back on itself, in that changing people’s minds “requires consumers to trust organizations and their AI agents with greater access to personal data and digital accounts, even as confidence in how that information is managed remains low.”

“Only 12 percent of global consumers fully trust organizations to manage their identity data, down from 17 percent in 2025. Consumers are particularly cautious about giving AI access to their money and email, with concerns extending beyond mistakes to questions of authority, representation and accountability.”

Consider handing over your unlocked phone to someone else. Chances are, most people will hesitate unless they trust who they’re giving it to. The same instinct is now causing customers to pause and ask, “just who is this AI anyhow?”

Darryl Jones, vice president of consumer segment strategy at Ping Identity, says “consumers are open to AI doing more, but they want a say in how far it can go. The more responsibility we give AI, the more important it becomes to be clear about what it can do, what it can access and who remains in control.”

Over 20% of consumers would not allow AI to make any financial transactions

AI continues to be the current moment’s economic and technological cause célèbre, and more than half of respondents (56 percent) are fine with using it for low-stakes support. Twenty-nine percent are fine with it giving recommendations.

Generally, though, for anything where risk is involved, trust in agents is barely above abysmal. Per the report, 71 percent “worry AI agents acting on their behalf could misrepresent their personality or values.” For agentic commerce, “42 percent would let an AI agent spend no more than $100 and 22 percent would not allow any financial transactions.”

People want to know what AI is up to: 56 percent of respondents say “knowing whenever AI is being used is more important than simply getting the fastest possible result,” and 20 percent “would leave a website immediately if they suspect undisclosed AI, and would avoid using that brand entirely in the future.”

Ping conversational agents equipped to support identity management

AI has already revealed itself as a polarizing issue in many countries. But different countries take to agentic AI differently, and have developed different levels of trust. In India, for instance, 70 percent of consumers are open to letting AI independently make decisions. In Indonesia, the number is 60 percent.

Identity providers are betting that global trust will develop alongside effective governance solutions. But they are also exploring how agents can be used to support identity management.

Ping recently launched three new identity agents that, according to a release, “let employees and authorized administrators complete common identity tasks in Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise using natural-language conversations.”

The agents connect natural-language requests to defined identity actions through Ping APIs, within the authority established for each use case and user. Per the release, employees can pair a replacement phone, view registered devices, rename a device, select a default device or remove an old device without navigating a separate management interface.

“AI is becoming a new interface for work. Identity can’t remain trapped behind a separate console,” says Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “Our new agents enable identity administration capabilities directly in Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise, putting identity into the flow of how people work, while keeping every action tied to the authority of the person behind it.”

Proofpoint integration binds identity, intent

Ping Identity has also extended its partnership with Proofpoint. A post from Proofpoint breaks down the relationship between identity and intent in agentic transactions. “Knowing who’s making a request only tells you half the story,” it says; “the other half is whether the request itself makes sense for the task the agent was given.”

Integrating Ping’s authorization intelligence into Proofpoint’s intent classification means decisions can factor in identity and intent together. In response to an agentic request, Ping’s authorization layer adds a verdict from Proofpoint on whether the request’s intent matches the assigned task.

The goal, Proofpoint says, “is to close the gap between authorization and intent without adding friction: instead of a separate review after access has already been granted, the decision happens once, informed by identity and intent together.”

The transition for AI from assistance to action may be the biggest ask yet in terms of consumer trust. Clear permissions, transparency and accountability can give consumers confidence that AI is acting within defined boundaries – but there is work to be done in bolstering the larger trust architecture, if agentic AI is to make good on its purveyors’ grandiose promises.

Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI agents | digital trust | identity management | Ping Identity | Proofpoint