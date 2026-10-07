Côte d’Ivoire studies digital ID wallet, authentication layer built on existing infrastructure

Côte d’Ivoire has kicked off a feasibility study for a national authentication platform and digital identity wallet. The study was launched in Abidjan on Monday as the West African country looks to strengthen its identification infrastructure and expand digital public services.

The study assesses how citizens and residents can be authenticated online. It will also examine how civil registry data, administrative records and electronic credentials can be verified for access to services and legal requirements.

The proposed identity wallet would allow users to share verifiable digital information with government agencies, reducing the need to resubmit documents already on file.

Digital Transition and Technological Innovation Minister Djibril Ouattara said the government expects the study to deliver “a clear, realistic and operational roadmap from diagnosis to implementation.” The study will review current systems, consult stakeholders, compare technical scenarios and assess sustainability. An implementation roadmap is due by January 2027.

The project will build on existing systems, including the National Register of Natural Persons, services managed by the National Office of Civil Status and Identification, health insurance databases, and national cybersecurity infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Côte d’Ivoire’s broader push to develop digital public infrastructure around identity, payments and secure data exchange. In 2025, Côte d’Ivoire contracted Cybernetica to deploy its Unified eXchange Platform (UXP), an interoperability layer designed to enable data exchange among government institutions and between the public and private sectors.

The platform is already connecting public bodies in real time.. Côte d’Ivoire intends to complete its digital transformation by 2030 under its National Digital Development Strategy.

A few months ago Côte d’Ivoire deployed its first national public key infrastructure (PKI), providing a state‑managed root certification authority for securing electronic transactions. The new PKI replaces dependence on foreign certificate authorities and creates a domestic trust anchor for digital services.

Côte d’Ivoire has removed barriers to civil registration-ID integration, helping to boost rates of birth and death registration.

Targets 700 online services with digital ID drive

Côte d’Ivoire is advancing plans to digitize government services, setting a goal of making 700 public services accessible online by 2029.

The effort is led by the Ministry of Digital Transition and Technological Innovation under the E‑Government Strengthening Support Project (PARAE), with financing from the African Development Bank. A national workshop in September reaffirmed the 700‑service target, identifying 59 high‑impact services as priorities for citizens, businesses and public agencies.

The feasibility study will evaluate how existing infrastructure, such as the national population registry (RNPP) and systems managed by civil registration agency ONECI, can be adapted to support a unified authentication platform.

Authorities are also involving institutions responsible for telecommunications, cybersecurity, social services and government IT to define technical, regulatory and economic requirements. The proposed authentication platform is intended to improve interoperability, reduce duplication of records and enable secure data sharing across government, according to officials.

Security and privacy safeguards are central to the study, which will determine appropriate levels of authentication for different services and measures to protect against fraud and identity theft. PARAE will continue consultations and scenario analysis before issuing recommendations, with a roadmap due by January 2027.

Côte d’Ivoire is looking to build an authentication and wallet layer on existing identity infrastructure, placing it alongside other African governments trying to extend foundational ID into reusable digital services. Ghana is building authentication and wallet services around an established national ID, while Rwanda is developing a more integrated architecture linking civil registration, population records and a common digital identity layer across government.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric authentication | Côte d’Ivoire | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | digital wallets | identity management | national ID