Crypto pushes identity beyond KYC and into the transaction

It’s getting harder to know your customer. The AI era has been seismic for traditional KYC processes, which have proven themselves unable to stand up to the force. Automation and agentic activity have run harder into some industries than others, with crypto firms reporting some of the highest rates of automated activity among users undergoing identity verification.

Providers are responding with reusable identity solutions that aim to limit friction while plugging holes in security architecture.

Regula report highlights importance of traceability

A new report from Regula Forensics shows that crypto firms have higher rates of AI-assisted or automated activity for customers performing identity verification. According to the Crypto KYC Snapshot Report, whereas only 31 percent of respondents in other sectors confirmed AI automation, the number among surveyed crypto firms rises to 44 percent.

In a release, Henry Patishman, executive vice president of identity verification solutions at Regula, notes that the use of AI or automation by someone undergoing identity verification does not, in itself, indicate fraud. “An AI agent may be acting legitimately on behalf of a customer. However, automation can also be used to scale attacks or manipulate the verification process.”

Interestingly, document fraud represents the biggest concern for crypto firms, ahead of deepfake or AI-generated impersonation, stolen identity media, and AI agents or automated systems. Regula says “the document remains a strong identity anchor, while fraud can target either the document itself or the connection between that document and its rightful holder.”

The key is traceability. Crypto, unsurprisingly, is also better at establishing full decision traceability than other surveyed industries, with 62 percent (versus 49) saying “their organizations can fully reconstruct an identity decision, tracing all contributing systems, evidence, and decision logic.” Crypto also faces the highest levels of external requests to explain identity decisions, at 87 percent.

According to Patisham, the real challenge in securing automated systems is “understanding who is acting and whether the evidence supports that control.”

“To tell these situations apart, organizations need enough context. That means choosing checks based on the risk of the interaction and preserving the evidence behind the decision. If a case is questioned later, the team should be able to see what was presented, what the checks found, which rules were applied, and why the final decision was made.”

Noting the financial consequences that can result from identity verification errors – 48 percent of crypto respondents associate incorrect IDV results with financial loss – Regula says the findings demonstrate the continued importance of document authentication alongside controls for biometric impersonation and manipulation.

Beyon Connect enables IDV for Rain crypto platform in Bahrain

Beyon Connect has announced the successful integration of Rain, a regional cryptocurrency exchange for Bahrain, into its revamped eKey 2.0 ecosystem – the company’s digital identity and authentication platform, which supports Bahrain’s national digital ID in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Per a release, the integration of eKey 2.0 “enables new customers to verify their identity, complete electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures, and make their first trade within minutes.” Once verified through eKey, Rain customers can use BenefitPay to make trades.

Richard Budel, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Connect, says “Rain’s adoption of the revamped eKey 2.0 demonstrates the role Bahrain’s Digital Authentication of National Identity platform and eKYC solution play in enabling organisations to deliver faster, more secure digital experiences while strengthening customer trust.”

“We’re proud to support Rain in leveraging this trusted national platform to simplify customer onboarding and contribute to a more connected, secure and innovative digital ecosystem in Bahrain.”

Sumsub’s Reusable KYC Gateway consolidates ID checks for MiniPay

Sumsub has launched its Reusable KYC Gateway, and announced that stablecoin wallet MiniPay is the first live integrator, “giving its users a shared verification experience across MiniPay’s partner network,” according to a release.

The integration means MiniPay does not need to handle, store or control sensitive personal data, and that users can verify once and reuse that verification across MiniPay’s partner ecosystem, which operates across more than 70 countries with over 20 million wallets. This is a marked improvement on the current model, in which each partner runs its own separate KYC process.

Per the release, “users verify once with Sumsub, then unlock each new regulated partner service in MiniPay’s network with a single tap. When a MiniPay user is prompted to verify, they either draw on one of the 15 million pre-existing Sumsub IDs or complete a new check with an ID document and a selfie.”

“Repeated KYC checks across the same ecosystem are inconvenient for everyone, and one in three applicants we see have already verified with us before,” says Andrew Novoselsky, chief product officer at Sumsub. “Reusable KYC Gateway puts that reuse to work for MiniPay’s users, giving them a single verified identity that works throughout its entire partner network, with full control over what they share and with whom.”

MiniPay partners say that, since the transition, they have seen verification conversion rise from approximately 70 percent to 95 percent, and KYC completion time fall by up to 50 percent.

Chain IT MPC wallets use face biometrics for final authority checks

ChainIT Inc. has announced production availability of its organizational Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallets, which a release says bring the “Your Face Is Your Password” model to Web3, connecting passwordless ChainIT ID with transaction-specific authority checks before signing using a personal authorization key.

“A password is not a verified identity, and logging in is not authority to move company assets,” says Jeremy Blackburn, CEO of ChainIT. “ChainIT connects who you are, what you are authorized to do and the transaction you approve. Your face is your password. Your authority is verified before the wallet signs. That is a Web3 solution for Web3 companies.”

Technically, ChainIT ID leverages biometric liveness, device verification and cryptographic proof of identity in the organizational wallet flow, ensuring a wallet approval is valid, that the holder is still an active member of the organization, and that the approval matches the exact action and transaction being requested.

Per the release, the organizational wallet’s signing key is represented by two separate cryptographic shares, each protected inside an isolated AWS Nitro Enclave; “both enclaves must participate to produce a standard Ethereum-compatible signature without reconstructing the complete private key.” The objective, the company says, is to connect not only who may transact, but also who may change the permissions governing future transactions.

Cardano Foundation launches programmable token

The Swiss not-for-profit Cardano Foundation, which works to advance the public decentralized blockchain platform Cardano as a public digital infrastructure, has announced that its new programmable token standard, CIP-0113, is live on Cardano mainnet.

A release says that means issuers of stablecoins, tokenized funds, bonds and other regulated assets can now use the token standard to build compliance rules such as KYC and AML checks, sanctions screening, freeze and seize, and transfer restrictions directly into their tokens.

Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, says regulators have been clear about what tokenized financial assets need. “The rules have to travel with the asset and be enforced every time it moves. Cardano can now do that natively, and we believe the way we do it is unique. Programmable tokens on Cardano remain native assets on the ledger, with compliance enforced by the network itself rather than by a wrapper or a closed system.”

“For banks, fund managers and stablecoin issuers deciding where to tokenize, that moves the conversation from what Cardano could do to what it does.”

A separate announcement confirms that the Cardano Foundation has spun out an independent commercial entity, Veridian. Veridian shares have been tokenized using the CIP-0113 programmable token standard on Cardano.

CEO Thomas A. Mayfield says the company spent three years building verifiable credentials for the agentic enterprise inside the Cardano Foundation. “As an independent company, we can now take it to the governments and enterprises that need it.”

Veridian will be seeking strategic partners and investors in 2027.

Article Topics

Beyon Connect | Cardano Foundation | Chain IT | cryptocurrency | digital wallets | face biometrics | identity verification | KYC | multi-party computation | Regula | reusable digital ID | Sumsub