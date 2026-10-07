Datavant adds ID.me reusable identity to patient record requests

Patients requesting medical records through Datavant can now use ID.me to confirm their identity within the company’s Patient Request Tool.

Datavant says patients who already hold an ID.me credential can complete the identity step without resubmitting an identity document.

ID.me verifies the user making the request, and Datavant and the healthcare provider remain responsible for matching the requester with the correct patient record, reviewing the request and releasing the information.

Datavant claims that 73 percent of patients who use ID.me through the Patient Request Tool already have an ID.me credential.

Those patients can sign in to their existing account, authenticate, and consent to sharing verified identity information.

Patients without an eligible credential need to first establish their identity. This can involve answering security questions or submitting a government-issued identity document and a selfie.

ID.me compares the selfie with the portrait on the document. Facial biometrics are used during some initial identity proofing flows.

Identity verification does not itself establish which medical record belongs to the requester. The healthcare provider must still connect the verified identity with the correct patient record.

HIPAA requires healthcare providers to take reasonable steps to verify the identity of a person requesting medical records.

Datavant previously said it was adding both ID.me and CLEAR to the Patient Request Tool.

The partnership adds another medical records workflow to ID.me’s growing healthcare business.

ID.me recently integrated with Oracle Health for patient intake and healthcare professional identity processes.

Datavant applies the reusable identity account later in the patient journey, when an individual requests records already held by a provider.

Earlier agreements with OtisHealth and Flexpa also connected ID.me verification with patient directed access to health information.

Together, the agreements show ID.me positioning its reusable identity service across healthcare intake, professional access, and patient record retrieval.

Article Topics

biometrics | ID.me | identity proofing | medical records | patient identification | reusable digital ID | selfie biometrics